Problems that are too big or too disbursed for a single jurisdiction to handle are, by definition, national in scope. Surely, the coronavirus pandemic qualifies. The federal government must step up.
Most local and state governments are doing what they can. Budgets will be figured out later. People are dying now.
Theirs is the right approach. The piecemeal, chaotic and reluctant approach of the federal government is the wrong one. Task forces don’t replace national strategy and implementation.
For example, it is no secret that nursing homes have problems with the COVID-19 virus. State public health officials and news outlets have charted what is happening in their own communities. However, the federal government has made little effort to track nursing home deaths.
NBC News has been counting, and its findings are staggering. By April 10, its research found nearly 2,500 long-term care facilities in 36 states with COVID-19 cases. Florida provided no data. Many nursing homes have no access to testing, so NBC concluded that the facility count was low.
Twenty-four states reported 2,246 deaths to NBC, but half the states either didn’t track or declined to release deaths in nursing homes. On March 30, the federal government had “informally” counted 400 nursing homes battling the virus.
Without good data, it is impossible to know the problem’s scope or assess what is necessary to address it. It is impossible to send help.
Failure to track nursing home deaths is only one example of the federal government’s refusal to step up to its role in battling this pandemic.
Only the federal government can make sure there aren’t regulatory, manufacturing or distribution roadblocks limiting the supplies of essential medications.
Only the federal government has the resources to make sure that testing, tracking and treatment are in place to prevent a second viral wave once this one has crested.
States and local governments are working hard to protect the health, safety and welfare of their citizens. The federal government must step up and do the same.
Doesn't matter what President Trump does, you can guarantee the Idaho Mountain Enquirer will complain about it.
It matters very much what the president says and does. Stewie would no doubt give him a “10” also.
A comment in another publication submitted by Ms Stockton
Jan 21: "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China."
Jan 30: "We think we have it very much under control."
Feb 02: "We pretty much shut it down, coming from China."
Feb 14: “We have a very small number of people in the country, right now, with it. It’s like around 12… Some are fully recovered already. So we’re in very good shape.”
Feb 25: "People are getting better, they're all getting better."
Feb 26: "And the 15 in a couple of days is gonna be down to close to zero."
Feb 28: "Coronavirus. This is the new hoax... You'll be fine."
Feb 28: “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear”
Mar 02: "They're going to have vaccines very soon."
Mar 03: "Not only the vaccines, but the therapies. Therapies is sort of another word for cure."
Mar 04: "We're talking about very small numbers in the United States."
Mar 06: “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault… I like the numbers where they are.”
Mar 06: “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect…”
Mar 07: “It came out of China, and we heard about it. And made a good move: We closed it down. We stopped it.”
Mar 08: “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House.”
Mar 10: "It's really working out, and a lot of good things are gonna happen. Just stay calm. It will go away."
Mar 12: "It's gonna go away."
Mar 13: "No, I don't take responsibility at all."
Mar 16: “I’d rate it a 10. I think we’ve done a great job.”
Mar 17: "This is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic."
Mar 25: “We’re the ones that gave the great response, and we’re the ones that kept China out of here. And if I didn’t do it, you’d have thousands and thousands of people died — who would’ve died — that are now living and happy.”
