Warnings that the American West is a desert, where water is limited, have fallen on deaf ears for decades. Nature is about to exact a steep price for humans’ failure to pay attention.
“We’re in a new era. The idea of your nice little green grass getting lots of water every day—that’s going to be a thing of the past.” That was California Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015. That state, like all U.S. states, could have made changes in the face of a warming climate then. But it didn’t, at least not big changes.
In 2008, scientists at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in San Diego noted that allotments were taking a million acre-feet of water annually more than the Colorado River provides. They warned that unless changes were made, Lake Powell and Lake Mead would fall below usable water levels.
The Colorado’s flows stopped reaching the Pacific decades ago, but water managers and water users have always found reasons not to change that. Excuses included the optimistic thought that surely snowpacks and wet years would return to normal. The river would be able to meet everyone’s needs.
In the late 1800s, a run of exceptionally wet years allowed Americans to believe the nonsensical wisdom, “Rain follows the plow.”
Farmers turned the Great Plains into dusty furrows. Ranchers replaced buffalo with cows and sheep. Water was no problem, until the dry weather patterns west of the 100th meridian returned to normal, and the winds blew.
By the late 1900s, the Southwest was the fastest growing region in the United States. The seemingly inexhaustible flow of water and electrical generating power of the Colorado River allowed suburbs to sprawl across deserts and sprout green landscapes.
Scientists have warned that disaster was coming. They urged early changes to allow Westerners to live within the limited water supplies in the West, especially from the over-allocated Colorado River.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, epitomizes why smaller, less painful changes have not been made. Last week, Manchin again stood in the path of a proposed package of climate-related changes. He argued that more time was needed to assess inflation and to allow fossil fuel companies to continue to do what they do.
News reports commonly refer to Manchin as a political problem for President Joe Biden and the Democrats. Manchin might better be described as an existential problem. Like most Americans, he still believes there is time for incremental change. But time has run out.
In the face of three years of drought and a warming climate that can no longer be ignored, the California State Water Resources Control Board had to curtail more than half of the existing water rights in the Sacramento and San Joaquin watersheds. The consequences for farmers are punishing.
It is too late for small, painless tradeoffs. On a warming planet, Mother Nature will force drastic, often painful changes in public policy, in business decisions and in individual lifestyles, no matter how much those changes cost.
Like it or not, the future we were warned about is now.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Overpopulation, ice age, global warming those predictions have failed for decades yet people still keep making those predictions. Way to control people. We can’t predict weather next day but can centuries in advance. We have no control over the climate, way to destroy prosperity.
"Overpopulation, ice age, global warming those predictions have failed for decades yet people still keep making those predictions." Wrong, these things are moving forward as predicted. You should change your information sources.
Why do some people think their being controlled? Maybe their being controlled by their own fear and Fox propaganda.
^ Folks, this is what happens when you decrease education funding.
