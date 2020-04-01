"Stay home and fly right” should be Blaine County’s new motto.
The county and its cities enacted new restrictions on local activity last week. They are good additions to the fight to reduce the spread of the contagious and lethal coronavirus, COVID-19.
The restrictions can’t reduce the spread, only people can—by obeying them and taking precautions to protect their personal safety and the safety of others.
Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, who opposed the tougher restrictions, missed the point entirely.
This county has more than half of all coronavirus cases in the state. The number will climb as test results roll in. Failure to act forcefully to stop contagion is what led to this mess in the first place.
Some residents reacted to the first “shelter in place” order like it was an invitation to leave the county and shop in other cities where business hadn’t been halted. Talk about being bad neighbors.
Even people without symptoms may be positive for COVID-19 and pass it to others. Thus, people need to stay home, get what they need locally and try not to emulate Typhoid Mary.
Essential local businesses remain open, and customers have to decide how to navigate the perils of going out to get necessary supplies. Too many do not wear nose and mouth coverings to help protect others they encounter.
Coronavirus spreads through droplets emitted by talking, coughing or sneezing. Blocking droplets isn’t foolproof, but reducing them is a no-brainer.
With recreation as the valley’s beating heart, local closets are stuffed with balaclavas, neck gators, scarves and sunglasses. With construction and landscaping major industries, toolboxes are full of eye shields and facemasks. People should dig these out and use them.
Essential businesses need to ensure workers’ safety with protective gear, too.
Sick people should stay home—period. Many businesses deliver.
Self-isolation, hand washing and keeping our droplets to ourselves are the only defenses we have against this killer. Doing otherwise will choke hospitals with patients and render them useless.
So, stay home, fly right and outsmart this invisible enemy.
