The pandemic-driven flight of people to mountain resort towns like those in the Sun Valley area has generated questions about what the influx of new residents means going forward.
After collecting and reviewing government and economic data since March 2020, Sun Valley Economic Development Executive Director Harry Griffith estimated the number of new fulltime residents—of all ages—to be somewhere between 1,700 and 2,700.
Will they stay or will a few normal subfreezing winters send them packing to warmer climes? Will fewer opportunities for educational enrichment and entertainment bore them into relocating? After all, not everyone has a desire to earn a 100-day pin on Baldy.
Will employers of remote workers let them keep working outside of the office?
During the pandemic, mountain towns became “Zoom Towns” because of the large numbers of people who suddenly were working in their jammies in front of laptops.
Day after day, they associated primarily with coworkers that were also working from home offices or from their dining tables.
Their presence posed a confusing question for mountain towns. Where would these new residents really live? Would they live primarily in digital space or bond with mountain life?
This raised larger questions: How will remote work change mountain towns? Can they ever be the same? Should they be the same?
The West’s ski towns were once populated mostly by people more concerned about the number of days they could ski, hike and bike than the size of their 401k plans.
Unless they were teachers or government workers, they worked multiple jobs in which health insurance, retirement plans and stock options were nonexistent. They eked out a living in the places they loved and eventually rode a growing outdoor recreation industry to middle-class incomes.
The pandemic’s remote workers and retirees arrived with incomes that eclipsed anything the local economy can generate. Hurried and tightly wound urban styles of living and communicating bumped up hard against the more easygoing mountain ethic.
If remote work becomes the new normal, it could damage the rhythms of life in real mountain towns with real flesh-and-blood neighbors. It’s impossible to borrow a cup of sugar from a someone who exists only on a computer monitor.
If the Sun Valley area’s mountain towns are to be something more than awkward imitations of the 1999 movie “The Matrix,” we must find a way to embrace remote work without letting it destroy the life everyone came here to enjoy.
The famous rock band REM’s 1988 song “Stand” contains advice that applies to today’s dilemma:
“Stand in the place where you live/Now face north/Think about direction, wonder why you haven’t before/Now stand in the place where you work/ Now face west, think about the place where you live/Wonder why you haven’t before.”
The advice could help our towns retain their warm and friendly natures even as cold technology moves in.
