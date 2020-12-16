The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but it looks like its final chapter has begun. That chapter will celebrate the remarkable scientific achievement of development of a vaccine in an astonishingly short time. The vaccine, from Pfizer-BioNTech, was shipped this week just nine months after the pandemic began in the U.S.
History will record that in the time of coronavirus elected officials divided into one of two camps: those with spine and those without.
Heroes and villains will populate the full story of the pandemic. Every American state, city and town will have stories about what happened in this dark time.
The majority of elected officials in Blaine County and all but one of its cities, the city of Carey, will be noted for quickly enacting and reaffirming ordinances that required facemasks and distancing when the virus began to spread.
These public servants listened to medical experts. They used their emergency powers under the law to help protect the health of citizens.
For this, science deniers heaped emailed deri-
sion upon them despite the proven effectiveness of the requirements in reducing viral spread.
Hailey’s mayor and council were targets of despicable comments and not-so-veiled threats recently in virtual public hearings. They flinched, but didn’t fold.
The county is still in the teeth of the pandemic storm with worse on the horizon. It will be many months, at best, before it is over.
As we wait for the end of this story, Idahoans should note which elected officials had spine and fought the ferocious pandemic. We should also remember who withered and show them the door when next they seek public office.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Wait, i thought Trump had no plan or did Joe just miss it while he was sleeping in the basement running the cash machine with Hunter?
The proof is in the pudding. With the spike in infections and death and the dire warnings of trouble in our hospital(s), Kaz Thea and Martha Burke`s failure to fully restrict bar and restaurant operations seems problematic. Funds are available to help them through hard times. As another on the Council stated; the precautions we avoid now will exponentially increase trouble later.
Idaho total deaths by year
2020—14,496 thru Nov
2019—14,430
2018—14,263
I'll wait for the final result, but what do you call a spike in deaths?
3,000/day
125 U.S. deaths /hour
From what? Give me the stats.
