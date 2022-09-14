Tripping over dollars to save nickels has been the guiding philosophy of the United States economy for half a century. Time to reverse that misguided frugality and spend some of those nickels so everyone has a fair shot at the dollars.

Women lost far more than men from the COVID-19 pandemic. They were 1.8 times more vulnerable to job loss, according to the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, largely because unpaid care burdens for children and elders in the U.S. fall disproportionately on women.

The U.S. is the only wealthy country in the world that has no national paid leave. This failure is more than a display of hard-heartedness. It has a negative impact on the economy as well.

