Tripping over dollars to save nickels has been the guiding philosophy of the United States economy for half a century. Time to reverse that misguided frugality and spend some of those nickels so everyone has a fair shot at the dollars.
Women lost far more than men from the COVID-19 pandemic. They were 1.8 times more vulnerable to job loss, according to the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, largely because unpaid care burdens for children and elders in the U.S. fall disproportionately on women.
The U.S. is the only wealthy country in the world that has no national paid leave. This failure is more than a display of hard-heartedness. It has a negative impact on the economy as well.
Having researched the issue, Louisiana, Maryland, Georgia, Washington and Indiana discovered each state lost over $1 billion annually in economic activity due to breakdowns in childcare, as reported in Forbes.
Denying tax dollars for childcare or paid family and medical leave is just part of a too common and cruel aversion to providing a social safety net as a legitimate government function.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, argued recently that making it easier to use Women, Infants and Children funds (food stamps) to buy baby formula would somehow “crowd out hardworking American Families.” Philip Gunn, speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, made sure Medicaid coverage for mothers was not extended for up to a year after the birth of a child.
Making women responsible for every single dollar of raising a child so taxpayers don’t have to spend another nickel is a cruel version of misguided frugality in public spending. Cutting taxes as the primary function of government has been going on since President Ronald Reagan took over the soul of the Republican Party.
Saving public nickels, however, isn’t what made America the envied superpower of the 20th century. President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal put federal dollars into American pockets in the form of wages for building dams, maintaining the infrastructure of national parks, sculpting and painting and writing and taking photographs, and becoming civil servants.
In World War II, the United States spent 40% of its entire economic output on the war effort of the federal government. Focused on spending dollars to win the war rather than saving nickels, free childcare and other benefits helped women become the productive work force necessary to win that war.
Sadly, that support ended when the war did. According to the 38-member Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, by 2020 the United States ranked 32nd in the percentage of gross domestic product collected in taxes, ahead of Turkey but behind every industrialized nation that has recognized the economic benefit of supporting the working lives of its citizens.
Tax cuts may save some nickels, but supporting the caregiving needs of workers would produce far more dollars.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Published National Debt =$31 Trillion!!!
True Debt when Unfunded Medicare and Social Security promises are included = $142 TRILLION!!!!
As my Father used to say, when we wanted things that the family could not afford, "Where are we going to get the money?" Oh! I know. Tax the rich!!!
Let's look at that. The top 10% of earners pay about $9 Trillion in income taxes and that is 70% of the taxes paid. Again, "Where are we going to get the money" for these programs that The Idaho Mountain Express proproses.
Ah! just print it and watch inflation go up making the dollars that Americans have worth less. (Been to the grocery sore lately?) By the way, if a household makes more than $151,000 per year, it is in the top 10%. So, usually the Middle Class gets the benefits as this is where the votes are and the Middle Class pays the taxes! However, now Congress approves the spending, the Federal Reserve buys the bonds with printed increasingly worthless paper money and the politicians get the votes.This being the case as we no longer have the discipline of the gold standard and the reluctance of various countries and other entities to buy our debt.
Once again Iron City comments to defend the very wealthy. In the last few months I’ve noticed
he has done this consistently
How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax
“In 2007, Jeff Bezos, then a multibillionaire and now the world’s richest man, did not pay a penny in federal income taxes. He achieved the feat again in 2011. In 2018, Tesla founder Elon Musk, the second-richest person in the world, also paid no federal income taxes.
Michael Bloomberg managed to do the same in recent years. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn did it twice. George Soros paid no federal income tax three years in a row.
ProPublica has obtained a vast trove of Internal Revenue Service data on the tax returns of thousands of the nation’s wealthiest people, covering more than 15 years. The data provides an unprecedented look inside the financial lives of America’s titans, including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg. It shows not just their income and taxes, but also their investments, stock trades, gambling winnings and even the results of audits.
Taken together, it demolishes the cornerstone myth of the American tax system: that everyone pays their fair share and the richest Americans pay the most. The IRS records show that the wealthiest can — perfectly legally — pay income taxes that are only a tiny fraction of the hundreds of millions, if not billions, their fortunes grow each year.”
https://www.propublica.org/article/the-secret-irs-files-trove-of-never-before-seen-records-reveal-how-the-wealthiest-avoid-income-tax
