An expanding hole in the ozone layer over the south pole signaled to scientists in the early 1980s that human activity had the capacity to destroy the atmosphere. On Jan. 9, the United Nations reported that the ozone layer is healing thanks to international agreements that have nearly eliminated the use of ozone-eating chemicals.

The good news is that the negative human impacts on the atmosphere, and therefore on climate, can be reversed. The atmospheric rivers of moisture that have been dumping flood waters all over California are a warning that more solutions are required.

America is big, stretching the width of a continent. Its big ideas change the world. Its big projects made the deserts bloom with crops and cities. It wants big solutions to big problems like a changing climate. Sometimes, the solutions that should be considered are small.

Load comments