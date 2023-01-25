An expanding hole in the ozone layer over the south pole signaled to scientists in the early 1980s that human activity had the capacity to destroy the atmosphere. On Jan. 9, the United Nations reported that the ozone layer is healing thanks to international agreements that have nearly eliminated the use of ozone-eating chemicals.
The good news is that the negative human impacts on the atmosphere, and therefore on climate, can be reversed. The atmospheric rivers of moisture that have been dumping flood waters all over California are a warning that more solutions are required.
America is big, stretching the width of a continent. Its big ideas change the world. Its big projects made the deserts bloom with crops and cities. It wants big solutions to big problems like a changing climate. Sometimes, the solutions that should be considered are small.
The modern solutions for bending nature to human intentions have usually been stupendous. China built the Three Gorges Dam, modeled on Hoover Dam as a power generation and flood control solution. California built the Central Valley irrigation project and the Los Angeles Aqueduct system that evoked Roman aqueducts that sustained an empire.
Flood control systems are overwhelmed by the historic rain and snowstorms that battered California this month. But they are also causing unintended consequences for the state’s largest body of water, its underground aquifer.
Floodplains left dry by these systems and now covered with urban and suburban developments cannot act as the giant sponge they once were, absorbing water that filled underground aquifers. Robbed of that water, the aquifers are being depleted at a rate that means well depths now reach into the thousands of feet, the earth above is sinking and the underground pools will soon be gone completely.
No one linked the aquifers to the flood control system when it was being built. The same lack of attention to consequences could be applied to a future big engineering solution.
Recently, a federal agency auctioned off five leases in the Pacific Ocean 20 miles off the California coast. They are the proposed locations for hundreds of giant wind turbines that could generate enough power for 20 million homes by mid-century, according to The Los Angeles Times.
These giants could change air and ocean currents. Impacts on ecosystems and the atmosphere are uncertain. They might be negligible. They also might be immensely consequential.
There are opportunities to implement small solutions rather than always seeking the big fix. Paving stones and shallow ditches in landscaping allow rainwater to sink into the thirsty ground. Clotheslines don’t use electricity.
The clock cannot be turned back to a time before modern development. Scientific progress can make life better without harmful side effects. But big is not always better. Positive small changes made by a big number of people can be good enough.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
