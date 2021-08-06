The world is run by the people who show up.
In the past 30 years, the majority of people who showed up and spoke at Ketchum public hearings opposed the locations of housing developments intended to be affordable for local workers.
They spoke passionately about the developments being in the “wrong” places.
They did so despite the fact that Blaine County and its cities agreed more than 40 years ago to put high-density development in the cities in order to prevent suburban sprawl from wrecking the area.
One wrong place was behind a three-story Main Street building. Another was a triangle-shaped lot on Second Avenue and Sixth Street. Another was a site above the Ketchum Cemetery. Another was a lot on Leadville that has remained a parking lot. Another was a lot in the light industrial district on Saddle Road.
When a condominium project that included a few price-controlled units was developed on the site of an old hotel on Warm Springs Road, comments were made in public hearings to the effect that it would be the beginning of the end of the world.
Public hearings on workforce housing developments are always rigged in favor of opponents. It’s not by design. No one blocks the doors of government chambers.
It’s just a fact of life that people who need affordable housing are often too shy to stand up and say so. Or, they are too busy working to pay the rent and take care of the family to be able to show up. Or, they think their comments won’t matter.
Business owners don’t show up or write letters in support of housing either because they know that some customers, whose business is important to their company’s survival, oppose housing. Employees fear for their jobs if they testify.
Ketchum’s housing shortage is now threatening the ability of businesses to keep their doors open. They can’t find employees because employees can’t find a place to live that they can afford.
Comments already filed with the city of Ketchum on the proposed Bluebird Village community housing development show that the weight of the opposition could sink it along with all of the other “not-the-right-place” projects.
Official consideration will begin next Wed., Aug. 10, at 4:30 p.m. when the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission will review the building’s design and take comments on it in a public hearing at City Hall. The meeting will also stream online with comments accepted.
If Ketchum is ever to say, “This is the place for affordable housing,” a lot more people are going to have to take time off work, lock their cynicism in a vault, leave their fear of public speaking at home—and show up.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
This editorial misses a simple fact- older voters are far more politically active. This is especially true on ballots without major races (such as Presidential elections) and the disparity widens even more at the local level. In every city across the US, older voters are just far more likely to vote in local elections and hold more power because of it. Their opinion has more power behind it because politicians know that they're far more likely to actually vote. Go to any city council meeting anywhere and tell me that it's a representative slice of that city's demographic.
And let's be real here, NIMBY (anti-development) and YIMBY (pro-development) positions tend to be very demographic based. People who are renting and trying to save to purchase a home as their rent gets jacked up every year and housing prices get more and more expensive are far more likely to be YIMBYs because that's where their self interest lies. Those people will skew younger. People who have bought their home and want to protect their home's value and who are largely insulated from the costs of increasing property values and even see value in that as their net worth rises are far more likely to be NIMBYs because that's where their self interest lies. That group will skew older.
But it begs an important question- should elected voters favor demographics that vote in larger numbers because it helps them get elected or should they take into account the non-voting segments of the population they represent equally?
And ya, a lot of renters and working class people work service jobs. Two-thirds of the people who work where I do can't attend city council meetings. Besides, maybe we should consider the fact that the people who choose to show up to city council meetings aren't necessarily representative of the population and that's true everywhere.
You seem to no longer print the many many letters submitted to you that oppose Bluebird and refuse to print ads that people would pay for to argue against it. Yet you print GMD lies ans do no math on this project. Why? So much for a free press in the WRV!
You make it sound like there are only a few loud opponents. I guess that is the usual for the IME. Forget the facts. Given that two of your own polls show 2/3 of the community doesn’t want Bluebord while you
say whatever you want to get it done and publish GMD ads you know to be false, we can only hope that in this instance the community takes your advice and conveys its overwhelming opposition to this by showing up. Teachers can’t live in Bluebird. Full time fire and police and nurses can’t live there. It is housing for Marriott hotel worker level wages. We don’t need the Marriott and we don’t need Bluebird.
