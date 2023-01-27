Students in America’s public schools should not go hungry or be stigmatized in cafeterias because their families can’t afford to feed them. But this is exactly what’s happening with the expiration of a federal program that provided free meals to every public-school student during the pandemic.

It’s happening in our own backyard. Local organizations are trying to fill the affordability gap.

As the school year unfolded, the Blaine County Education Foundation put out an SOS and raised money to offset the cost of meals for students whose families may not qualify for free or reduced-price meals, but still cannot afford them.

