The members of the Blaine County School Board of Trustees acted like adults in deciding to make the Blaine County School District part of a class action lawsuit against social media companies.
The lawsuit contends that the hands-off policies and algorithms of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube have resulted in unacceptably high levels of depression, anxiety and potential self-harm and loneliness in teens.
The American Psychological Association also recently warned of these dangers along with the consequences of lost sleep, social isolation and compulsive use of social media.
If adults saw a kid beating up another kid on the street, they most likely would try to break up the fight. Yet, adults don’t see such attacks, solicitations or radicalization of teens that occur on social media every day. Thus, no one intervenes.
The platforms on which such communications occur have absolutely no legal responsibility to stop them—and don’t. They also pile damage on by not reining in the algorithms on autopilot that deliver streams of “interest-related” harmful information.
By the time the adults in a young person’s life find out what’s happening online, the damage has already been done.
By the time the adults realize that a vulnerable teen is being fed misinformation about eating disorders, body image, suicide, sexual orientation, racism or violence, it may be difficult or impossible to counteract. Victims can carry its wounds for life.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before a U.S. Senate Committee in 2021. She was a product manager with Google, Pinterest, Yelp and Facebook and focused on systems like the one that powers the latter’s news feed. She worked on civic misinformation and counterespionage.
She said that Facebook blocks researchers from examining its systems and that its so-called Oversight Board is blind to how the company chooses to push information to users, especially vulnerable users like teenagers.
Unlike newspapers, magazines and broadcast organizations, social media platforms are not accountable to anyone for their content.
American lawmakers made it so in 1996 when the Republican-controlled Congress passed and Democrat President Bill Clinton signed the Communications Decency Act with Section 230 that removed any responsibility.
Up until that time, free speech wasn’t free—or at least not a free-for-all. Legacy content companies—newspapers, magazines, TV and radio broadcasters—had to be careful not to hold private individuals up to public ridicule or damage the reputations of private individuals or companies lest they be sued for libel or defamation.
In 1969, Congress banned cigarette advertising from radio and TV. Haugen noted that the federal government stepped in when the harm to health became impossible to ignore.
Families understand the harm that social media is inflicting on young people. Teachers, counselors and medical professionals know it.
Lawmakers in some states know it, too. Utah recently banned the use of social media by anyone under the age of 18 without parental permission.
The lawsuit against the now gargantuan social media companies may or may not be successful, but it will put them and Congress on notice that the dangers of social media are unacceptable, harmful to teens and that legal restrictions should apply.
The Blaine County School District did the right thing to try to become part of the solution by joining the lawsuit instead of ignoring the problem.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In