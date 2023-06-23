The members of the Blaine County School Board of Trustees acted like adults in deciding to make the Blaine County School District part of a class action lawsuit against social media companies.

The lawsuit contends that the hands-off policies and algorithms of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube have resulted in unacceptably high levels of depression, anxiety and potential self-harm and loneliness in teens.

The American Psychological Association also recently warned of these dangers along with the consequences of lost sleep, social isolation and compulsive use of social media.

