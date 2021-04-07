Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R.1, the For the People Act. Now it is the Senate’s turn to pass S.1, its designation for the same bill, and protect Americans’ right to make their own political choices.
Most of the focus on S.1 is on protecting voting rights from the current tsunami of state-level barriers to voter registration, ID and signature requirements, vote-by-mail cutbacks and polling place removals.
Equally consequential in S.1 are the limitations it would place on the money currently corrupting America’s campaigns, especially on dark money from anonymous donors.
For congressional Republicans, this is the most problematic feature of S.1. Their donors are more engaged in dark money campaign spending in support of special interests.
Splitting the voting-rights sections of S.1 into a stand-alone bill has been suggested as a way to get this important legislation through the Senate. It’s a rope-a-dope maneuver that Democrats must not fall for.
Republicans have been vocal already about their opposition to federal voting rights protection. Many are supportive of the state restrictions. They will never support S.1, simplified or not.
The political reality is that Republicans in the Senate are less afraid of American voters than they are of losing the cash cows that get them elected despite ignoring constituent preferences.
According to investigative reporting by Jane Mayer, a New Yorker journalist well-versed in campaign finance, internal Republican polling verifies that voters favor both issues covered in S.1.
Liberals and conservatives agree that voting should be easy and that votes should count more than money, and they are unlikely to be swayed by any arguments from political operatives.
That problem was acknowledged in a phone call with an advisor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and conservative mega-donor group leaders, including from the Koch Brothers network. According to Mayer, a Koch-funded research director told of his conclusion that Republicans can’t expect to stop S.1 with a public outcry. It will have to be done through efforts made “under the dome.”
For Democrats, this translates to making sure Republican senators who do not support S.1 are blocked from the use of negotiation and stalling tactics to weaken it. It also explains that Democrats should pursue whatever means necessary, including altering or eliminating the filibuster rule, to get S.1 to the Senate floor and then pass it.
Democracy can survive only if voters believe they are the determining factor in how their representatives govern them. Turning all of S.1 into law is a must to reinforce that belief.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
