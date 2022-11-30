Warning signs have already popped up about what Idaho Attorney General-elect Raul Labrador may do with the office.

He has hired two out-of-state attorneys and put them in key positions. Neither are yet licensed to practice in Idaho, according to a report in the Idaho Press.

Labrador is an immigration attorney, former state legislator and congressman, and was once the chairman of the Idaho Republican Party. It is inconceivable that he couldn’t find qualified Idaho attorneys for the powerful posts. It is impossible that none of the 5,549 active attorneys listed on the Idaho State Bar Association’s website are qualified or willing to serve.

