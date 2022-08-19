President Ronald Reagan famously said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’”

He was wrong. The most terrifying words in the English language are “there is no democratic government.”

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican primary election this week after leading a House investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection and raising the alarm about the fragility of American democracy.

