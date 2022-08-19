President Ronald Reagan famously said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’”
He was wrong. The most terrifying words in the English language are “there is no democratic government.”
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican primary election this week after leading a House investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection and raising the alarm about the fragility of American democracy.
In a June interview on CBS Sunday Morning she said, “People must pay attention. People must watch, and they must understand how easily our democratic system can unravel if we don’t defend it.”
The democratic system needs more defenders like Cheney who has been fearless in following the facts of the insurrection no matter where they led.
The U.S. government is a collection of agencies and civil servants who protect the nation from its enemies as well as the mortal dangers of food and drug contamination.
They protect the quality of the air we breathe and the water we drink. They build highways, airports, dams, levees and other critical infrastructure that keep the economy humming.
They forecast weather to reduce deaths from heat, cold and storms. They support and conduct scientific research that benefits everyone.
Americans turn to civil servants when the going gets rough, when the flood waters rise, the hurricanes make landfall and the wildfires rage.
They turn to the justice system to see disputes settled, wrongs righted and criminals punished.
Even so, Americans have a bad habit of complaining about how bad government is, how uselessly time-consuming red tape can be and how government is aggravating, especially if it stands in the way of something we want.
The common wisdom every April when tax returns are filed is that they are an enormous pain and that the money is wasted.
But how big a pain is democracy?
Would Americans really prefer anarchy? Would we prefer the political repression of dictatorship, oligarchy, theocracy, monarchy, totalitarianism or an authoritarian state? Would we really give up the individual rights that democracy confers?
Silly us. We thought that the Revolutionary War and the nation’s breach with Great Britain’s King George settled those questions.
We thought that the Civil War settled whether we would be a nation divided or united under a single government.
We thought that WWII was the last word on whether Americans would tolerate the global rule of murderous tyrants.
Yet in 2022, a sizable number of Americans are entertaining the idea of returning to the presidency a man who incited insurrection and continues to lie about the integrity of elections.
Former President Donald Trump and his toadies are not defending democracy and the government agencies that make it work.
A story published on Axios reports that the Trump team’s strategy for a 2024 presidential victory includes a plan to fire thousands of civil servants and to gut the government to rid it of anyone who might slow-walk Trump’s desires after he retakes the Oval Office.
Cheney is right. Taking democracy for granted and overestimating its strength could be the death of it. It’s a terrifying prospect that should scare America straight. ￼
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(17) comments
Cheney lost by a landslide, the people of Wyoming told her to get lost. The process works. Now Cheney is just a empty shell of an ego entangled in delusions of grandeur. It's a lost soul. Good riddance.
Huh? How is it possible that IME writes these two sentences back to back?:
[The most terrifying words in the English language are “there is no democratic government.” U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican primary election....].
Isn't this the very definition of democracy? Are you dems nuts?! Liz Cheney is your champion of democracy?! Is there nothing that will break through your mind controlled brainwashing?! Let's try again. The daughter of your nemesis, Dick Cheney, remember? The former Republican Vice President? Under Bush?! Remember?! This woman of the republican establishment is your new hero for democracy? What the heck happened to you?
Then there's this message from Gates/Soros funded IME:
[Trump team’s strategy for a 2024 presidential victory includes a plan to fire thousands of civil servants and to gut the government..]. Yes. That is one of his campaign promises called, "Drain The Swamp." Just as you all ran on; Defund the Police, Sanctuary Cites and Open Borders. Congrats Dems. Mission Accomplished.
Wake up for God's sake. You are being used.
"Yes. That is one of his campaign promises called, "Drain The Swamp.". Trump is the swamp, the fascist right. If anybody is being used it's the right wing meat heads who buy into Trumps propaganda. Come Roevember, all you'll have left is violence and that's not going to get you very far. You should look good in orange.
2 sense, you should change your diaper more often.
this paper missed ronald reagans point, less government is better. we don't need 87,000 new irs agents. liz didn't do her job for the people in wyoming and she got voted out . she is just like her dad, nobody liked that guy.
There was an estimated $600 billion in uncollected taxes in 2021 due to outdated technology and too few agents. Adding more agents and collecting a fraction of that amount is a good investment. Do you follow the existing tax laws? If so, you have nothing to worry about.
They should start right here with the underground ecomomy of the Wood River Valley, the " Pay me cash" and "Sell me (you name it) and I will paint your house" capital of the country!
Republicans only want less government when they don't control it otherwise their all control, imposing their religious bigotry and stealing the nations wealth. How about that Trump tax cut.
What do you mean "liz didn't do her job", she's standing against a criminal tyrant. What are you doing, supporting the fascist right ? Oh, you are the fascist right, out to rig elections and destroy democracy.
why are more taxes good ?
It’s *unpaid* taxes, not “more” taxes
Don't forget the Republicans are all about not taking away and protecting individual rights... unless it is somebody's else's rights.
Typical...here's an example of a small town, right-wing meathead jumping up and down, squealing like a little girl in a school yard, tearing out her hair and casting fearful glances heavenward, not to mention at Washington, out of concern for being audited, when the point of this editorial is about an issue so much more foundational and vital to democracy than her miserable and inconsequential little tax return.
Chuck Christopher's comment is a pitiful example of a myopic and shallow right-wing obsession, fueled by a dimwitted myopia that has opened a vein in this nation's circulatory system. The open wound is bleeding this country dry. Pull your head out, Chuck, and get a grip. There are bigger issues out there.
"The open wound is bleeding this country dry." Would that be middle class entitlements? The vehicle used by both parties to buy votes with taxpayer dollars and deficit spending. That is, by promising to help the least among us, but knowing that noboby gets that done without giving the middle class the same "freebies" then some.
"Would that be middle class entitlements?". Are you talking about social security which, if your a wage earner a person has to pay under penalty of law? Talk about freebies, how about that Trump tax cut for the uber-rich or the corporate welfare the republicans dish out.
you never add anything jacko, you just the person who's comment you don't like.
See my comment below, Chuck, (Aug 19, 2022 1:14pm). It's for you, matey, and your quasi-intellectual sidekick, our very own Village Idiot, 2 Cents (sic).
Less government works best if you own Amazon or Perdu Pharmaceutical or Standard oil.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In