The value of homes listed and sold locally is higher than ever before. Median family incomes have risen with the arrival of remote and retired workers who arrived in the Sun Valley area during the pandemic and added their higher incomes to such calculations.
On average and on paper, local residents are richer than ever before. Yet in ways that matter, we may be poorer than ever.
One of the hallmarks of former President Bill Clinton’s campaign for president in 1992 was the phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid.” It was a reminder given to him and his team by campaign strategist James Carville who wanted to keep candidate Clinton focused on what really mattered in the campaign.
It was the single most valuable piece of advice Clinton got during the campaign and has guided many public officials ever since.
Carville reportedly hung a sign in Clinton’s campaign headquarters that included two more short bits of advice. These were “Change vs. more of the same” and “Don’t forget health care.”
Carville’s reminders can be summarized in just one phrase, “It’s the people, stupid.” It’s a phrase that should hang in every public meeting room in every city in Blaine County.
Elected officials and local businesses have fretted about the local economy ever since Averell Harriman and the Union Pacific Railroad created the luxurious Sun Valley Resort in 1936 as a means to increase passenger traffic on the railroad line that ran to beautiful Central Idaho.
It took time, but it worked. The railroad disappeared, but visitors kept coming. With visitors came the need for workers to help and care for them. Those workers revived the moribund former mining towns of Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue by establishing homes and raising families.
The growing economy brought the towns back to life, but it was the mountain-focused inhabitants that made them viable, interesting and unusual in a nation of bland suburbs.
As the area grew, nearly all of small businesses were locally owned. Few people got rich, but they managed to generate enough money for owners and staffers to cover mortgages or rent and bike/hike/ski to their heart’s content. Working families managed to get kids through college.
Forty years ago, music, drama and art were so scarce in the Sun Valley area that residents stepped up to fill the entertainment void with amateur efforts. Volunteers also formed the backbone of local fire and ambulance services, nonprofit organizations and events that ranged from bake sales to major festivals.
Residents wove a living tapestry with threads of mountain kinship, care and connection into which they wrapped new residents and visitors.
Such a tapestry is priceless and is still alive today. It can’t be bought or sold, but misunderstanding and inattention could destroy it.
At least one other mountain resort town is trying to understand what frayed its community bonds and to find ways to repair them.
The tourism board in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has brought in outside experts from George Washington University to help it cope with the push-pull of competing needs and expectations among businesses, old and new residents, part-time residents and visitors. The price tag for the expert advice is expected to be more than $230,000.
While experts can help manage traffic on roads and trails, it’s doubtful that they have a formula for restoring mountain towns corroded by a combination of too much money, too little obtainable housing and too few workers.
Anyone aiming to protect what makes the Sun Valley area special and to devise a cure for what ails it should keep in mind the free advice, “It’s the people, stupid.”
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It's the locals, the people and families that live and work there full-time that make that space special and attractive to those that want to move there. Not, 2nd homeowners in SV, Elkhorn and North Ketchum. Local leaders need to put their greed ideology away and focus on what makes that place special.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In