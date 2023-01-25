America has a labor shortage. Baby Boomers have a shortage of cash for retirement. Study after study has concluded that most Boomers haven’t saved enough to retire. One shortage could help solve the other.

Higher wages, better benefits and remote workplaces will not be enough to fill the estimated 10 million U.S. job openings with younger workers. Neither will easing immigration. Multiple strategies are needed.

The labor shortage has hit Blaine County and the Sun Valley area hard. Employers are frantically trying to find ways to fill key positions and keep operations running.

Load comments