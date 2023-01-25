America has a labor shortage. Baby Boomers have a shortage of cash for retirement. Study after study has concluded that most Boomers haven’t saved enough to retire. One shortage could help solve the other.
Higher wages, better benefits and remote workplaces will not be enough to fill the estimated 10 million U.S. job openings with younger workers. Neither will easing immigration. Multiple strategies are needed.
The labor shortage has hit Blaine County and the Sun Valley area hard. Employers are frantically trying to find ways to fill key positions and keep operations running.
The quest to hire teachers is just one example. Idaho and its school districts are trying to attract more educators with higher salaries. One-upmanship with other states may help, but likely won’t fill vacancies with the skilled talent schools need.
Unless the U.S. resigns itself to larger class sizes, business closures and continued shortages of products and services, something must give.
That something may be the expiration date for Baby Boomers in the workforce. The pandemic changed work, and it must change even more.
Blaine County could be a laboratory for restyled operations that could benefit from the longer and healthier lives Americans are living. Life expectancy in the U.S. today is 11 years longer than it was in 1950.
An interesting thing happened during the pandemic. Two-thirds of new residents who came to Blaine County were age 61 and over. Driver’s license records for that age group totaled 637 while just 259 were in their prime work years of 20 to 60. It is a head-scratching phenomenon in a location where snow and ice, normally threats to aging bodies, dominate winter months.
Employers who need more workers would do well to make jobs more attractive for older workers who want shorter schedules, opportunities to shape jobs and to explore new interests. They could benefit from the experience and acquired skills that older workers possess.
Revamping expiration dates and rethinking job structures could help Baby Boomers and the nation solve their mutual problems.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
