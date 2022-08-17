Put up or shut up. Making that simple demand is the best way to cut through the chaos of outrageous claims, over-the-top language and social media grifts.

On Monday, Aug. 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Agents knocked on the door, produced a warrant signed by a federal judge and took possession of boxes of materials, materials they inventoried and left with the former President Donald Trump’s representatives.

Trump, the right-wing punditocracy and Republican officeholders attacked the search with words like “raid,” “siege” and “occupation.” They accused the Justice Department of being “weaponized” and called for “defunding” the FBI.

