Put up or shut up. Making that simple demand is the best way to cut through the chaos of outrageous claims, over-the-top language and social media grifts.
On Monday, Aug. 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Agents knocked on the door, produced a warrant signed by a federal judge and took possession of boxes of materials, materials they inventoried and left with the former President Donald Trump’s representatives.
Trump, the right-wing punditocracy and Republican officeholders attacked the search with words like “raid,” “siege” and “occupation.” They accused the Justice Department of being “weaponized” and called for “defunding” the FBI.
Trump’s Save America PAC began fundraising off the search by Tuesday morning. The Republican National Committee was faster, sending out its first money plea Monday evening. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is selling “Defund the FBI” hats and T-shirts, according to ABC News.
By Thursday, the drumbeat about witch hunts and illegal FBI actions turned deadly. An Ohio resident, who had also been at the Capitol on Jan. 6, attacked FBI offices in Cincinnati.
Because Trump and his supporters wouldn’t shut up, Attorney General Merrick Garland put up. He revealed the language of the warrant and the list of items seized, something Trump could have done himself at any time.
The documents could and should have been turned over with 15 boxes Trump returned earlier this year. Nuclear-related information may have been involved. Some reportedly were marked even more confidential than “Top Secret.” Trump failed to return them voluntarily.
Last week was just the latest example of the willingness of some to make and use unfounded accusations couched in highly inflammatory language to achieve their ends. Bogus claims and apocalyptic language ratchet up anxiety, and fear creates warring camps that can no longer agree to disagree and move on.
When reporting and evidence are dismissed as fake news and false flags, there is a way to effectively counter the lies and propaganda. Those doing the talking, on whatever side, should simply have to put up or shut up.
Whatever claims are made should be backed by evidence. Words or phrases repeated louder and louder are just noise, nothing more.
Last week’s conflict over the presidential documents is proof of this concept. Outrageous accusations were made. The Justice Department put up the documents in public that proved they followed all the rules. Trump should then shut up.
The same principle can be applied elsewhere. Anyone claiming a stolen election should have to produce counterfeit ballots or soggy piles of ballots thrown into ditches.
It is unlikely that those profiting from lies will shut up, but unless they can put up as well, feel free to ignore the noise.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
Hallelujah! Yes! Please! Put Up or Shut Up!
"Agents knocked on the door, produced a warrant signed by a federal judge...." Yes, 40 armed FBI Agents showed up in the night armed with rifles and gear to conduct a raid at a former president's residence. They produced a warrant signed by a low level magistrate judge who was on Jeffery Epstein's payroll. This same judge just recused himself from a court case where Trump is suing Clinton because he stated that his prejudice against Trump prevents him from issuing an impartial judgement. Yet for some mysterious reason, a couple of weeks later, he doesn't recuse himself when Merrick Garland comes knocking from signing the most historic warrant ever issued in the 250 year history of the United States against his affirmed enemy, Trump. The warrant says that the FBI has evidence that this former president is committing a crime under the Espionage Act.
"Attorney General Merrick Garland... revealed the language of the warrant and the list of items seized, something Trump could have done himself at any time." The fact is that the FBI did not give Trump lawyers the warrant or the affidavit. Trump and his lawyers have called for the release of both the warrant and affidavit that reveals the evidence the saintly DOJ and FBI presented to the Epstein judge in order to obtain the warrant. Put up or Shut up. C'mon now.
"Last week was just the latest example of the willingness of some to make and use unfounded accusations couched in highly inflammatory language to achieve their ends." Oh, you mean things like your fake news telling us the FBI didn't take Trump's passports, or Trump has nuclear docs that he plans to sell to Putin, or Trump has "classified docs" unsecured at Mar a Lago, or that Trump doesn't have absolute power to declassify docs and must get an approval from some hypothetical bureaucrat that has more power than the president to authorize declassification? Is this a sitcom?
"The Justice Department put up the documents in public that proved they followed all the rules." No they didn't. Where's the affidavit used to obtain the warrant? What evidence does the FBI and DOJ have? Put up, as you say? Show us the money!
"Anyone claiming a stolen election should have to produce counterfeit ballots or soggy piles of ballots thrown into ditches." What? You haven't seen the documentary, "2000 Mules." You aren't watching various state legislators' investigating vast voter fraud and enacting new legislation as a result? I thought you guys are a news organization? Where's your Hunter laptop reporting? Where's your coverage that Sleepy Joe released our Strategic Petroleum Reserves to Hunter's company in China? Where's your apology for putting our country through the whole proven Russia Hoax fiasco?
"...Feel free to ignore the noise." Yeah, we know. Of course you want us to ignore the truth that is being exposed in this FBI/DOJ corruption, but many of us want to actually see history unfolding. Many of us old timers still hold JFK and MLK's ideals for this country in our hearts and as they both said, hold our gov't and intelligence agencies to the standards of the law and our Constitution.
The FBI has been in possession of Hunter Biden's laptop since Dec 2019. On that laptop is evidence of million dollar bribes (Ukranian Gazprom), thievery, child pornography, drug use, and who knows what else. Hillary Clinton destroyed 33, 000 emails belonging to US citizens. This was destruction of evidence under subpoena. These were government records. Four Americans were killed at Benghazi because of Hillary's inaction.
Yet these democrats never faced an investigation. Neither was subject to a search. In the Biden case, the millions used to bribe the Bidens was returned to the Ukraine in the form of billions from US taxpayers.
Whatever crimes Trump may or may not have done pale in comparison to the millions in bribes the Biden crime family have taken, the bribes Hillary Clinton solicited and received as the potential next nominee and President after Obama.
None of those things get mentioned on these editorial pages. The leftists have Trump Derangement Syndrome to such an extent they have lost all objectivity. Truth, honesty, fair play all take a back seat as the democratic mob justifies it's own crimes and seeks to destroy others for minor nonsense.
Merrick Garland is a putz. A failed SCOTUS employee with an angry agenda. We all know what kind of a man he is.
HeadCase (sic), you have no idea what's on that laptop other than what you've read on some cretinous conspiracy theorist's website. Quit being a puppet and think for yourself. Pull your head out, clean off your glasses and breathe some fresh air, it'll do you some good, maybe.
Trump is done, Liz Cheney may well run for President and win, and quasi-intellectual dinosaurs like you will go up in a ball of flames just like your ancestors. You're just too stupid to see it coming.
You probably think the FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lardo (sic), that ‘The Big Lie” is not a lie, and that anybody who would vote for the Inflation Reduction Act (look it up) is a socialist. Pitiful.
Of course the FBI plants evidence, most especially concerning Trump. That was proved a year ago when the FISA court applications were revealed. The FBI used Hillary's fabricated Steele Dossier and FBI agents made up false evidence on the application. That's old news. Where have you been? Have you not been following the FBI Gov Whitmer kidnapping operation? That's gone through the courts too. Jeeze you guys are ignorant and have a lot of catching up to do. I suppose you still believe what your fake news told you that the FBI would never confiscate Trump's passports and that he took "nuclear documents" to sell to Putin? Oh it is so funny what they can make you believe.
"Inflation Reduction Act?" That doesn't actually reduce Inflation? Sure you want to bring that pink elephant into the room, Jackie-Parlor-Act? Biden has already kicked you to the curb on that one. They all admit the IRA won't reduce inflation. Sorry to laugh at your expense but your ignorance is just so funny I can't help it.
Anger management for you, you appear to be a dangerous and seething violent bully, nothing more, nothing less.
"Deep State Cheney family" 2sense, your paranoia is endless.
Ahhhhhh... what a relief! Thank you for this laugh out loud comment. Dems cheering the Deep State Cheney family to run for president. It doesn't get any more hilarious than that. The only people who haven't seen the drug, sex and fraudulent business videos off hunter's laptops are the people who watch cnn and msnbc. Don't worry about it though. It's great tv once "they" allow you watch it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In