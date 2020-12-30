It’s on us.
Taking that lesson into 2021 could relegate this terrible year to the bin of bad memories rather than letting the death, destruction and demonization of 2020 continue unabated.
The last couple of decades could be titled “The Time We Forgot Science.”
Too many people have chucked science and opted instead, as H.L. Menken wrote long ago, for assumptions that are “simple, clear and wrong.” Heard all year this year were these comments: Scientists don’t know everything. Understanding changes with new research. Mostly things are just really, really complicated.
The scientific revolution that began in the mid-16th century changed how humans understand nature and society. Scientific facts, discovered and verified, replaced mythology and magical thinking.
Even so, science denial has persisted. Conspiracy theories and charlatans’ scams are timeless in human experience. Somewhere along the way, special interests discovered that science denial can also have significant political benefit.
In 1989, George H.W. Bush became president and recognized the dangers of climate change. “The agenda will be clear,” he said. “We will talk about global warming. We will talk about saving our oceans and preventing the loss of tropical forests. And we will act.”
Then, energy companies responded and staved off new government protections for the environment by throwing the science of climate change into doubt.
In 2020, science denial took on new levels of partisanship. Claims made with zero proof and refuted by physical evidence became accepted reality even in the face of a pandemic.
The Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science is combatting the denial by helping scientists learn to explain what they are doing in ways nonscientists can relate to. “No scientist solves everything for all time. It is a march toward a greater understanding of reality,” Alda told National Public Radio in a September interview.
Better communication from scientists is great, but it is not enough. Americans are on pace to die from COVID-19 coronavirus at nearly the rate of the 1918 flu epidemic. Science denial in the form of widespread misinformation has left America unable to take full advantage of scientific knowledge.
The choice is ours. We can reject those whose self-interests are served by denying science and the notion that people can have their own “facts.” Or, we can choose to believe that what we believe is as valid as what scientists can prove.
It’s on us. Resolve to make 2021 “The Year We Remembered Science.”
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In