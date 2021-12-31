As 2021 sputters out, it is resolution-making time once again. Just in case some people can’t come up with any, here are a few suggestions they are free to adopt as their own.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.: To get off his Potomac houseboat, out of his Maserati and trust that his West Virginia constituents would use the child tax credit that he deep-sixed this month to feed and clothe their children rather than buy drugs in the second poorest state in the U.S.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg: To get out of his head, where the only things important are algorithms and profits, and work to make social media live up to its potential for sharing facts instead of spreading misinformation
All state legislators: To resist the misguided excuse that voters cannot trust election results or the local election officials who oversee and verify them in order to make the case that elected officials, not voters, should decide the results
Local election officials: To hang tough, to stay on the job and continue to run clean fair elections no matter how many threats, how many false accusations or how many roadblocks they must endure to keep democracy alive
Chinese President Xi Jinping: To keep his designs on Taiwan limited to trading and tourism and refrain from using Taiwan’s thriving democracy as an excuse to “reunite” its ancient separate culture with his autocracy by force
U.S. Supreme Court Justices: To rise above the partisan political arena from which they were appointed, to resist rulings that further agendas rather than the meaning and spirit of the Constitution and to be worthy of their lifetime appointments as keepers of the equitable rule of law
James Webb Space Telescope engineers: To make every one of the telescope’s hundreds of mechanisms work and to show humans that $9 billion dollars is a small price for the discovery of a universe that we cannot yet even imagine
The vaccinated: To trust scientists and public health measures to keep them from getting really sick from COVID-19
The unvaccinated: To get their affairs in order, given their chance of getting really ill from COVID-19, and to hope that doctors and nurses exhausted from caring for those who couldn’t protect themselves continue to find the will to care for those who could but didn’t
COVID-19: To leave the worldwide spotlight it has hogged for two years as COVID-19 by mutating quickly into the annoying flu it eventually will become
Responsible gun owners: To come up with a plan better than virtually no regulation that will end the killing in places where Americans gather
Idaho Republican Party: Welcome moderates back into the tent by opening its primary election and wresting control from the immoderate
Former President Donald Trump: To relax, play more golf, redecorate Mar-a-Lago and stay out of politics
Local businesses: To require vaccine cards and masks to enter to make it safer for everyone while the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is afoot.
Citizens group Reclaim Idaho: To keep up the good work that gave the state expanded Medicaid, which gave more people access to health care, and preserved the ability of Idahoans to enact state laws through ballot initiatives
U.S. Post Office: To figure out a way to make its service superlative again
Sun Valley area visitors and new locals: Slow down, adopt a positive mountain attitude, make eye contact and drive like a local, not a lunatic
Westerners and the White House: To remember that even though a lot of snow has fallen so far this winter that the West’s massive destructive wildfires over more than a decade show that the U.S. needs to lead on rolling back climate change
Democratic Party: To consult expert marketers and figure out how to tell the story of trillion-dollar initiatives like the Build Back Better bill instead of keeping everyone in the dark about the measures it contains and why they are good ideas
Idaho Legislature and Department of Fish and Game: To end the danger of leghold traps by requiring trappers to post signs that indicate where they are set to prevent domestic pets and hikers from stumbling into potential disaster
Housing advocates: To keep speaking up and refusing to be ground down by naysayers who insist that commuting a treacherous 150 miles round trip each day is a just price that workers must pay for the “privilege” of working in the Sun Valley area
Eastern Oregon counties: To stay in their own state and quit trying to join Idaho, even if their residents think that this state is a better political match than their coastal cousins
Every elected official in the Wood River Valley: To remember the KETCH Apartments that showed there are no unrestricted free-market units so small or with so little on-site parking (zero) that will make them attractive solely to local workers and keep them affordable
State elected officials: To learn more about the place of wolves in a balanced ecosystem and to understand why the state’s move to eradicate them is so misguided
Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, R-Idaho: To set aside partisanship, vote to end the filibuster in the Senate and get the nation back to majority rule
Local residents and visitors: To get up early on garbage day and put out the bin instead of doing it the night before to avoid attracting wildlife that may become so accustomed to dumpster dining that they must be destroyed when they become a nuisance
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming: To remain steadfast in her insistence on a thorough investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol no matter the derision heaped upon her by colleagues in her party
Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho: To refuse to falter in his pursuit of a solution that would bring healthy salmon and steelhead populations back to this state’s rivers
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
