The President of the United States has been insisting that America follow him into the Twilight Zone. Wednesday, that’s where we found ourselves. Americans have to resist staying there.
Trump supporters pushed past police officers they claim to respect, flooded into secure areas of the U.S. Capitol and threatened Congress to stop the process of certifying a presidential election. The images that streamed from the Capitol steps were from an attempted coup, not a political protest.
The protestors followed the urgings of President Donald Trump. Earlier Wednesday morning, he spoke to what was called the Save America March in dark, aggressive language about stolen elections. Then he scooted back to the White House and used Twitter to urge forward what became a mob.
The actions of the protesters were predictable. They are susceptible to Trump’s lies because they live and swim in the soup of misinformation served up constantly by talk radio, Fox News and social media.
What was a conservative right wing of the Republican party has morphed into something that can only be described as weird. Unconstrained by federal regulations that once required those who use the public airwaves to at least try to be factual, talking heads now simply make it up as they go along. Reality is sacrificed to Trump’s lies.
This steady stream of phantasmagoric conspiracy theories is the only way too many Americans view the world. Even before the election, some Trump believers asserted that they would do “whatever it takes,” including violence, to keep Trump in office.
If people hear nothing but assertions that everything they have, believe in and love is about to be taken away, violence must seem a rational defense. If a government without Trump will do the taking, violence must seem rational. Displaying a sea of American flags while using force to occupy the Capitol and blocking a constitutionally required process must seem rational.
None of this is rational. It is an insurrection against the United States of America. Trump incited it. Those who broke into and took over the Capitol carried it out. All must be held accountable.
It has been reported that discussions have taken place about exercising the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office for incapacity to function as president. Two weeks until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as president is an eternity in this situation. Trump should be removed to let the saner Vice President Mike Pence preside in the coming critical days.
Destruction of the institutions of democracy cannot be tolerated. Madness must not rule. We must find our way out of this latest and most dangerous episode of the Trump Twilight Zone and back into reality.
“They’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop,” she told him.
“This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop. And everyone beware because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. And everyone should take note of that. They’re not gonna let up and they should not.”
-Kamela Harris on the Late Show in June 2020 commenting on the Nationwide rioting/BLM and Antifa.
Remember when Democrats encouraged storming the Capital. JUST IN: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take over the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. http://nbcnews.to/2RtmM3t
When the actual hate mongers seize power in 12 days, the editorial boards will swoon and fawn all over them
alternative facts much? Most of all of you commenting. hahahaha. Echo-echo-echo-echo.....clueless and stubbornly so. Reap what ye have sowed.....toolz
I wonder what color socks Joe Biden wears? And what his dog is doing today..
Everyone knows peaceful Trump supporters were infiltrated and set up to take the blame for things getting out of hand. Evil congressmen simply took advantage of the situation to throw America under the bus.
Peaceful Trump supporters? Evil congressman?
Wow, you really are living in a swamp of misinformation.
It was mostly a peaceful protest by todays Antifa/BLM standards. The city didn't burn, businesses were not looted or vandalized, people were not pulled from their cars and beaten, no molotov cocktails thrown at police.
I know it was peaceful because I’ve watched CCP (aka CNN) broadcast live with buildings burning in the background, people breaking window and looting claim the riot was mostly peaceful.
Suddenly you are concerned, shocking I say, just shocking.
