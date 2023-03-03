Sanity prevailed in the Idaho Senate this week when it decisively killed a bill that would have diverted millions of dollars of public funds from public schools and sent them to private and religious schools.

The Senate rejected the bill called the “Freedom in Education Savings Accounts Program” in a 12-23 vote after a two-hour floor debate and following a 6-3 do-pass recommendation that came from the Senate Education Committee.

The bill would have allowed parents who homeschool or send their children to private schools, including religious schools, to receive $5,950 annual “scholarships” to apply to each child’s tuition.

