Sanity prevailed in the Idaho Senate this week when it decisively killed a bill that would have diverted millions of dollars of public funds from public schools and sent them to private and religious schools.
The Senate rejected the bill called the “Freedom in Education Savings Accounts Program” in a 12-23 vote after a two-hour floor debate and following a 6-3 do-pass recommendation that came from the Senate Education Committee.
The bill would have allowed parents who homeschool or send their children to private schools, including religious schools, to receive $5,950 annual “scholarships” to apply to each child’s tuition.
The money was not a scholarship in the sense that it came from a beneficent party. It was not a scholarship granted because of need or merit. No family income limits would have been applied.
The money would have been deducted from state funds that go to public schools. It would have followed a student to his or her school of choice. The student’s former public school would see the same amount of funding vanish.
The bill’s sponsors, Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, and Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, estimated that the proposed education savings account, or ESA, program would cost the state up to $45 million in its first year and pay tuition for 6,600 students. On average, each of Idaho’s 705 public schools would lose about $65,000.
The nonpartisan Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy’s analysis looked at what happened in Florida and Arizona which have similar programs in place. It estimated that the price tag in Idaho would skyrocket to an estimated $363 million in the program’s second year and the number of students funded would rise to more than 60,000.
In this scenario, each public school would lose $514,893. That’s a lot of microscopes in districts with schools that still have leaky roofs.
The huge difference in the estimated costs raised the fiscal hackles of a majority of Republicans—as it should have. It blunted support even from those who say they support school choice.
The Republican majority wisely sidestepped a funding and management quagmire.
The bill called for the Idaho Department of Education to manage a program that the bill misnamed a “savings account.” It should have been called a spending account or a subsidy.
The department dodged a bullet when the Senate killed the bill.
The department’s oversight of the use of those public dollars by thousands of individuals would have made IRS audits look like child’s play in comparison.
The bill set out a broad and often ambiguous list of items and services for which the “scholarship” could be spent. Fees to manage the ESAs, undefined in the bill, were one item.
Oversight of any problems or complaints about the ESAs would have been the job of a group of parents who use the funds for their children’s education. Fox meet henhouse.
The bill did not contain a definition of school nor did it require schools that receive the funds to demonstrate in any way that they were educating students.
As far as the bill was concerned, the money could have gone toward the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster’s K-12 school that would be grounded in “Pastafarianism” with instruction on meatball philosophy.
Proponents of “school choice” and the argument that “competition” among schools will improve education have vowed to bring the bill back. If it returns, the bill should face more mountains of real calculus too steep to climb.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
