See something, say something.
The slaughter of Black shoppers in the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., made it clear that something must be said about white supremacy.
“See something, say something” was the Department of Homeland Security’s simple instruction intended to recruit Americans in the fight against foreign bad actors. The sad truth is that domestic terror has been just as deadly.
Bursts of gunfire in schools, theaters, concerts and nightclubs have become horribly commonplace. But the skin color of the victims in this latest incident, as with too many others, was not coincidental.
This gunman drove hours to reach the African-American neighborhood. He lifted much of the language in his long online justification from earlier rants published by a mass murderer in New Zealand and from racist texts in circulation for decades.
Understanding the toxic intellectual waters in which this man swam before he pulled the trigger requires identifying its components, white supremacy and the “great replacement theory.”
White supremacists believe northern Europeans, who were white, were exclusively responsible for everything good and valuable in America. Other ethnicities are, by this definition, inferior.
The “replacement theory” is more a call to action. It posits that white American Christians are being outnumbered and rendered powerless by nonwhite immigrants, and Jews. It calls for fighting back, even violently, as the only option.
Neither of these beliefs nor the actions are new. Post-Civil War white Southerners battled efforts to bring Black citizens into full parity. They used everything from limiting voting rights and economic opportunities to acts of terror.
Tucker Carlson has taken the “replacement theory” to prime time on Fox News in a form that makes even those who are repulsed by mass shootings feel like victims themselves.
Extremist podcasts, social-media sites and even gaming platforms are moving the theory further into the mainstream.
In all but the darkest corners, countering this toxic thinking must begin with condemning violence.
The United States has always been a diverse nation. White European Christians were never the only immigrants to these shores, nor the only ones to contribute political, social, cultural or lifestyle values.
We have seen the consequences. Now it is time to say something.
No one chooses their skin color, parents or heritage. No one is born more or less deserving as a human being. No one is automatically a victim.
Saying these things out loud in response to every white supremacy and “great replacement” comment will help dim the hate and drain the power of domestic bad actors.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
