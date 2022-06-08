Americans want to prioritize the development of alternative energy resources, but big hurdles stand in the way. They must be cleared quickly.
Generation of electric power through solar and wind technologies could help slow climate change and end the nation’s dependence on oil controlled by foreign governments that could care less about American interests and values.
A PEW Center survey of 10,237 Americans this year found that 69% favor development of alternative energy while 30% would emphasize expanding production of fossil fuels.
Just 31% supported a complete phaseout of fossil fuels. Many more, 67%, supported continued use of a mix of energy sources.
All in all, the attitudes reported were good news, including the finding that 39% of U.S. homeowners have seriously considered installing solar panels on their homes.
Unfortunately, bringing down climbing planetary temperatures and reducing foreign conflicts aren’t simple do-it-yourself projects.
The solar panel industry in the U.S. is such a mess that President Joe Biden this week invoked the Defense Production Act to boost availability of the panels that convert the sun’s light into electricity. It is the second time in recent weeks that Biden has used the act. The first was to boost production of baby formula that became scarce after contamination closed one production plant.
Invoking the act demonstrated that the president is serious about the problem. He also temporarily lifted tariffs on solar equipment imported from China to speed up installations.
However, these moves won’t solve the nation’s energy woes no matter how welcome they are. Only now is the U.S. Department of Energy beginning to bring together energy producers, state governments and stakeholders to try to clear the hurdles presented by the fact that every state is on its own when it comes to energy.
Idaho and the other 49 states need to get on board the train to a sustainable energy future. Biden and U.S. lawmakers need to push the move to renewables faster. Otherwise, climate change, which doesn’t give a hangnail for human survival, will control the future—not us.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
The IME is propagating a grave disservice to our "Nuclear Free Zone" in Blaine County, and Idaho, by knowingly avoiding an open report on the activities, proposals and direction of the INEEL including the storage of nuclear waste in Idaho.
Nuclear energy is not green, clean, cheap or "renewable" (it feeds on plutonium).
