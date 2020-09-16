The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners should put the questions to voters: Are local electric power consumers willing to pay to underground a proposed backup power line? Which payment options would they choose?
The line is proposed to run the length of the Wood River Valley between Hailey and Ketchum. Much of the second line would be above ground and mounted on industrial-style poles that would be 8 to 14 feet taller than the existing poles, which would remain in place as well.
This would be doubly ugly in a valley whose looks are its livelihood.
Passage of a well-crafted option to finance the estimated $38 million cost of undergrounding the line is not out of the question even in the midst of economic uncertainties generated by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Last fall, Ketchum voters approved an $11.5 million bond issue to build a new fire station. Construction is underway. It’s not a stretch to think that Blaine County voters might approve a $38 million levy to underground the ugly new power line.
Burying the line would protect the scenic views that everyone in the valley loves. It would prevent damage to the tourist-based economy and help reduce the threat of wildfires.
Of course, if valley voters want to pull in the welcome mat, they will want the lines above ground. To reinforce the message, they may also wish to dot lands near the valley’s highway with junk cars, stacks of worn-out tires and billboards.
With the state’s backing, Idaho Power has refused to pay to underground the majority of the line. It already has permission from the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to build the line as a matter of public necessity.
So, the choice is up to local power consumers: Pay to bury the lines or mar the valley’s beauty for generations.
Put it up for a vote and watch it fail and be done with it. Let the people who want it foot the cost. Maybe they can start a Go-Fund-Me to cover it. People should be paying attention to the road and not be gawking around at power poles.
“Ugly” towers should be there to remind us of the environmental cost of generating electricity. How many salmon smolts were ground up in hydroelectric dams to provide the power needed to transmit this sentence? Ever visit a mine where the earth is stripped to get the elements needed to produce your “green” electric car? Let’s stop pretending. Nobody is going to notice huge towers. The tourists see plenty of those where they live and won’t care, as long as the ski lifts work.
'Last fall, Ketchum voters approved an $11.5 million bond issue to build a new fire station.' Of course, that was before CV-19, when the economy was strong. How can IME advocate adding more costs to residents when it just reported 52% of residents were financially distressed? Ohhh...because most of those distressed are probably in the south...I get it. Elitists.
I'm overtaxed already. Underground lines don't benefit me at all. Let the residents who are demanding pretty views pay for it
No more taxes. There are way too many costs to ownership and building as is. If you want affordable housing you have to allow room for it. And it won’t come if construction costs $800 sqft
After what we have seen happen to our small town community this summer, there must be a better way to pull in the welcome mat.
My personal priority, from Hailey, would be to use the money to relocate Friedman.
If SFA goes through, Friedman will die a slow death. Not in our lifetime, but AOC says we have only 12 more years anyway.
