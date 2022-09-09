It’s time to treat climate change as though the nation is at war.

The Ross Fork Fire at Smiley Creek is just the latest wildfire to erupt in Blaine County since the flaming face of climate change emerged here in 2007 with the Castle Rock Fire.

Blaine County is not alone. According to the National Interagency Fire center, 49,193 wildfires have burned 6,311,144 acres since Jan. 1, mostly in the West.

