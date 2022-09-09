It’s time to treat climate change as though the nation is at war.
The Ross Fork Fire at Smiley Creek is just the latest wildfire to erupt in Blaine County since the flaming face of climate change emerged here in 2007 with the Castle Rock Fire.
Blaine County is not alone. According to the National Interagency Fire center, 49,193 wildfires have burned 6,311,144 acres since Jan. 1, mostly in the West.
If enemy forces were threatening the East, the West and every state in between, the U.S. already would have rallied all of its political and military forces to repel them. Congress would have roused its somnolent self to rally Americans, declare war and round up the money and manpower to counter the enemy—pronto.
Instead, the nation is treating forest and range fires like house fires that can be quelled with enough water, foam and firefighters. It is rushing aid to people harmed by floods and storms, but doing too little to counter the root cause of these disasters, which is climate change.
The Inflation Reduction Act recently signed by President Joe Biden offers tax incentives for consumers and corporations that purchase electric cars and vehicles and that convert to electric heating and cooling. The optimistic forecast is that the act will cut greenhouse gases that heat up the Earth’s atmosphere by 40% below 2005 levels by the year 2030, which is just eight years away.
The IRA is historic in that it is the first major piece of legislation to focus on rolling back climate change. Historic it may be, but it may not save us. Eight years could be a disastrously long time.
The view of roiling clouds and smoke from the Ross Fork inferno visible from Ketchum and the red-orange heat maps of the creeping flames should make converts of nonbelievers in fast intervention in climate change.
The fire is just a finger of flame in what has been another monster fire season. It’s going to take more than recruiting more firefighters, building more backfires and dumping more water and retardant to bend the curve on a trend line of destruction.
During World War II, the nation enlisted the Defense Production Act that allows the president to order industries to ramp up production of products needed for national defense. In that perilous time, the nation needed ships, fighter planes, tanks, other weapons and supplies to stop the dreams of world domination by the Axis—Germany, Italy and Japan.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, both President Trump and President Biden used the act to speed up the development of vaccines and increase supplies of masks and hand sanitizer used to slow the spread of the novel virus.
Today, the nation needs electric cars to replace the gas-powered vehicles that are the largest single source of gases that damage the atmosphere. It needs solar panels to relieve the pressure on electric power generation facilities that will grow as electric cars multiply. It needs more power generation from renewable sources.
Use of the Defense Production Act, some out-of-the-box thinking, heroic political leadership and major federal investment could put the climate weapons in place.
Putting a small electric car in every commuter’s driveway and solar panels on every rooftop should not be out of the question or out of reach.
Sweating through repeated monster fire seasons, watching freshwater reservoirs shrivel and complaining when crops fail shouldn’t be our only options.
The Ross Fork Fire is telling us that America must get moving and drive back what may be the greatest enemy the world has ever seen.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
One of the most insane articles in IME history. I honestly can’t tell if the IME is dumb enough to believe they’ve persuaded anyone by articles like this or do they just like to make outrageous and unsupported claims so they can can read the comments?
