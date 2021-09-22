It’s time for Main Street to push back.
It’s time for businesses step in and stop the madness that is allowing COVID-19 to spread unchecked in Idaho and forcing hospitals to choose who will get treatment and who won’t.
Vaccinations are the solution, but too many Idahoans and other Americans have refused them. Only 50.6% of eligible Idahoans are vaccinated. In Blaine County, the total is 92.51%.
Blaine County’s winter economy depends on skiers and snowboarders. An economy that depends on sports in which participants may be injured can ill afford to have hospital care rationed.
Local businesses should follow the lead of four teams in the National Football League that now require fans to show proof of vaccination to get into games. They should take a page from the program of Broadway theaters in New York where audience members must show proof as well.
People who refuse vaccines say it is their right. Others have rights, too. One of these is to control access to private property.
All restaurants, bars, hotels and retailers in the Sun Valley area should require customers to show vaccine cards and refuse entry to those who do not. This should include supermarkets. The unvaccinated can get groceries delivered.
Sun Valley Resort should require all winter pass holders and lift-ticket buyers to show proof of vaccination as well.
Local businesses must draw a line in the sand or the coming winter could be more miserable and deadly than the last.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
The problem with this approach is that they haven't released a study showing where, exactly, people are contracting COVID. From my (strictly anecdotal) knowledge, it seems it happens in gatherings at private homes, or sharing a vehicle, which cannot be "policed." As such, this would be punishing businesses and a whole lot of vaccinated/ unvaccinated people for naught.
Awesome, lets all hurt local businesses even more.
The editorial suggests that business owners take voluntary action to protect their employees and other customers’ health. It’s completely within their rights to refuse service to anyone who is thoughtless enough to eschew mask wearing as a basic preventative measure.
Sun Valley Company required masks last season and had their most lucrative year.
Have you ever seen a sign in a store that read “no shoes, no shirt=no service”? How is a mask any different?
