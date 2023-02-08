Policing in many places in the United States has gone off the rails. Last year alone, police officers killed 1,096 people, according to a tracking by the Washington Post. Law enforcement and community protection are necessary, but it is time for elected leaders to rethink the use of force as the best solution for controlling crime.
The killing of Tyre Nichols by a Memphis police squad that had nearly unlimited permission to use legally sanctioned force demonstrates some of the best and worst practices of modern policing.
Faced with crime numbers that gave the city a rate more than five times the national average, Memphis officials directed their police department to carve out a special group of police officers empowered to use higher levels of force with fewer rules of engagement.
Policing can be a dangerous job. In 2022, 226 officers died in the line of duty, according to an annual report from The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Of those, 64 were killed by gunfire, 11 in attacks defined as ambushes.
The solution to violence on both sides of enforcing laws is not to do the same things harder.
Memphis’ “SCORPION” officers, the name given the so-called “elite” enforcement unit, used broken taillights and jaywalking as pretenses for accosting people.
They wore face-covering balaclavas and drove unmarked cars to disguise their identities and surprise those they approached, according to many national news reports. Arrests on multiple criminal charges were often backed up by little or no evidence.
Memphis leaders ignored complaints about unprovoked brutality. The violent crime rate continued to rise.
The unfortunate catchphrase “defund the police,” which arose in the nationwide public outrage after murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, stalled reform efforts that the killing of Tyre Nichols prove are still urgently needed.
Elected leaders should balance police funding against increased budgets for mental health treatment and facilities, better schools, job training, improved street and public lighting maintenance, and enforcement of statutes around abandoned cars, unsafe buildings and overgrown vacant lots.
Elected leaders should prioritize community policing over greater use of force. Are the young men gathered in a convenience store parking lot dealing drugs or planning a birthday party? It is easier to arrest the drug dealers if police know who they are. It is safer if the party planners know and trust the officers.
Elected leaders must resist and reverse the increased militarization of police, tactics and weaponry. Police should be seen as peacekeepers and protectors, not urban warriors.
Law enforcement is necessary for a safe and orderly society. But police misusing force, especially when that force is applied without oversight and accountability, cannot the only solution.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
