The argument over whether public lands are necessary and a wise use of public money is over. The rush of Americans who fled from the confinement imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the relative safety of outdoor activities on public lands this summer proved it.
The federal government owns around 62 percent of land in Idaho. The state is home to the largest wilderness area in the country outside of Alaska.
Statistics that document the stampede to Idaho’s mountains and lakes are hard to come by because our popular destinations aren’t in national parks. However, the summer’s anecdotal visual evidence makes the case.
The Sun Valley area has never seen as many vehicle license plates from far-flung states to the east, including New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas and Wisconsin. Stratospheric numbers of vehicles from western states have packed local roadways and trailheads.
Sawtooth National Forest campgrounds have been jammed and dispersed campers used places never used before.
Unlike national forests, national parks keep track of visitors. After a slow start in June, Yellowstone National Park saw the number of automobiles entering in July and August jump 14 and 20 percent, respectively. This put 45,000 and 56,469 more cars in the park each month.
The RV Industry Association reported that dealers had the best July sales of recreational vehicles in 40 years, with 55 percent going to first-time buyers. Camper sales were up 49 percent year over year.
Not everyone in the recreation industry has seen record sales, according to industry reports. The desire for fresh air hasn’t benefitted outfitters and guides, lodging operations and restaurants as travelers remained wary of group interactions. Some businesses remained closed because they were unable to operate safely with coronavirus afoot.
Nevertheless, the love showered on public lands by the public speaks to the need to support and keep them in federal and state ownership.
Public lands are under constant assault for alleged underuse and poor “return on investment” by those who would like to see them sold into private ownership or leased for private use for a pittance.
Confoundingly, public lands that include wilderness are often criticized for being “locked up” even though they are open to the public. Private landowners with properties that border public lands are famous for covetous attempts to lock up their beauty by illegally blocking public roads and trails.
National forest lands have been damned for being playgrounds for the wealthy elite, even though it costs little or nothing to access them unless someone uses developed campgrounds.
Public lands are valuable not only for recreation. They are storehouses for the world’s clean water and air. They hold the headwaters and aquifers that supply the nation’s water. They grow the forests that extract carbon from the air and help protect it from the ravages of burning fossil fuels. They provide rangeland for cattle and sheep. They are home to wildlife.
Public lands expose us to peace, quiet and a view of the galaxy that is unequaled anywhere. In this summer of our COVID-19 discontent, they became a refuge and a relief valve for the pressures of the social isolation and remote work that began with the spring lockdowns used to slow the spread of the virus.
The 1964 Wilderness Act described remote protected areas as places “where man himself is a visitor who does not remain.” Visitors left more than footprints this year. The dash to public lands brought trash, human waste and abandoned campfires. Even so, these are not reasons for fewer public lands. They are arguments for better funding for land management and education for inexperienced visitors.
The nation’s public lands prove their worth every day. This year, they proved inarguably that they are a priceless tonic for the ailments of a crowded society.
