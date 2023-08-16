The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees just issued an invitation to the public to provide written opinions on public policy in secret.
The invitation is an affront to the spirit of state laws intended to preserve open meetings and open records.
It gives a license to citizens who would rather keep communications with public officials “just between you and me.”
It will keep the full range of public opinion on critical issues hidden.
It opens a backdoor for critics who want to influence but remain in the shadows.
It will wrap the board that manages the largest public budget in Blaine County in a cloak of suspicion.
Inevitably, it will create misunderstandings between the school board and the public it serves.
The invitation is a new district policy that allows written comments and their authors to be eyes-only for the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees, the board clerk and the school superintendent—unless other citizens file a formal public records request for them.
To force citizens, including news organizations, to file requests to review hidden “public comments” is absurd.
Previously, written comments were posted on the district’s website along with the names of the authors.
In a recent meeting with little discussion and no objection, the school board approved hiding some comments.
Citizens now can check an “Unpublished Comment” button on the district’s website to keep it from becoming part of a public meeting agenda.
The policy forces citizens to undertake fishing expeditions for caches of comments to determine if they even exist.
The Idaho Open Meeting Law declares that “it is the policy of this state that the formation of public policy is public business and shall not be conducted in secret.”
Hiding comments is in fact a method of doing the public’s business where it can’t be seen. Comments shape policy, but they must be in full view.
Even without government-sanctioned secrecy, it’s difficult for citizens to keep track of what public officials are doing and who is trying to influence them.
The new policy will make that far more difficult when it comes to public schools, the indispensable incubators of the future.
School trustees commonly hear from citizens who want to remain anonymous because they fear that educators might retaliate against their kids or that employers or customers might retaliate against them or their businesses.
The school board has never bowed to those fears—until now. Now it has given those fears a cozy private mailbox.
It would do better to reject the allure of the hush-hush, do its work in the light of day and insist that parents and patrons do the same.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
