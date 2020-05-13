The U.S. Postal Service has been a part of American life since there first was an America. If the Trump administration has its way, the Postal Service won’t survive the pandemic.
For decades, some Republicans have argued that the Postal Service is too expensive and outdated. In 2006, laws were passed that required it to fund 75 years’ worth of pension benefits up front.
No other pension fund, public or private, works that way. Without this kind of voodoo accounting, the Postal Service deficits that require taxpayer funding are insignificant.
The notion that the Postal Service should operate at a profit is crazy. No other government service is burdened by that assumption. The Army doesn’t charge Alaskans more than Kansans because they are closer to Russia. The IRS doesn’t add on a processing fee because private billing and auditing services do.
Why this is happening is a mystery. The Postal Service isn’t limiting the ability of private companies like UPS or FedEx to deliver items. It can, and does, adjust shipping rates to improve revenue and remain competitive.
Nonetheless, President Trump rants that the Postal Service is letting Amazon get away with super discounts. He hates Jeff Bezos, the owner of both Amazon and The Washington Post, and is unbothered by repeating this false claim.
Only the Postal Service delivers mail to every household for the same rate. That is the soul of its mission. Rural, hard-to-reach addresses get mail for the same stamp price as addresses next door to a post office. Failing to fully fund the Postal Service will hurt those rural areas most.
Losing the Postal Service would also penalize those who cannot or do not make the internet their prime communication tool. This pandemic has exposed just how wide and how extensive that digital divide actually is.
The notion that all U.S. citizens deserve the ability to communicate with one another and their government, no matter where they live, is the essence of Benjamin Franklin’s concept of universal mail service. The Postal Service has been the envy of the world. Americans overwhelmingly like, trust and support it.
Voters should insist that their elected officials stand up to these attacks. If the daily appearance of mail carriers or mail in the mailbox is taken for granted, they could become coronavirus casualties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Do we really need Saturday delivery of one or two pieces of advertising ? Most of us who are also Postal Service customers think not. But every reasonable suggestion to right size the service is met with opposition from the postal workers union, who see these changes as threats to it's income from dues, and the politicians who are beholden to the labor unions for election support. The Postal Service certainly has a valuable place in this country, but until we find the political will to tailor its services to the realities of the century we now live in, it will continue to be unsustainable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In