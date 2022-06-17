Americans are swimming in a sea of pessimism. If there were ever a time for adopting a positive mental attitude, it’s now.
The prognosticators of America’s demise are everywhere. Columnists, bloggers, politicians and academics weigh in nearly every day with dire data, dire warnings and dire predictions.
In thousands of words, images, treatises and social media posts, they predict the end of democracy and the rule of autocracy. It doesn’t matter which way the political breezes blow, they carry the message that America is toast—burnt toast—inedible and destined for history’s trash can, just like the Roman Empire.
Headlines proclaim that democratic society is headed for collapse and that it may pass a “point of no return.” Writers fret and wring out ink and post pixels that ostensibly prove that the soul of American democracy looks a lot more like moldy Swiss cheese than a shining city on a hill.
It’s easy to be consumed by gloom.
The Jan. 6 Committee’s revelations are alarming, and the Doomsday Glacier continues to succumb to climate change. Chunks of it are peeling off and raising sea levels that threaten low-lying coastlines faster than ever before.
So many alarm bells are sounding that it’s a wonder that anyone can still think straight enough to figure out how to stop the threats that set them off: war in the Ukraine, oligarchs, murderous dictators, a global pandemic, the threat of nuclear war, a former U.S. president, terrorists, inflation, climate change, mass migration, gun violence and conspiracy theories. And that’s the short list.
There’s plenty of evidence that things are not going well. Even so, the gusher of “wisdom” and speculation could become a self-fulfilling prophecy if that equal and opposite force that Newton’s third law of motion described doesn’t show up soon.
Scientific research also provides evidence that optimists do better. Study after study has concluded that optimists are happier, live longer and are more successful than pessimists. They make healthier choices. The best finding of all is that, with practice, optimism can be learned.
Sports psychologists discovered that when a baseball hitter goes up to bat or a ski racer goes into the gate, a coach should not say to them “don’t strike out” or “don’t miss the gate.” The negative idea and the image of failure combine to form a kind of mental acid that can eat through any athlete’s determination to succeed.
Optimism is the equal and opposite force that America needs in a still young 21st century. America didn’t end polio, put humans in space, avoid collapse during the Great Depression or win two world wars with people telling themselves that it couldn’t be done or that trying would be futile.
After the signing of the Constitution, Benjamin Franklin encountered a group of people who asked him what kind of government the founders created. He famously said, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
It’s time that we Americans tell ourselves that we can and will keep it. Moreover, with some luck, hard work and a belief in the basically good nature of most of our fellow citizens, we must believe that we can surmount the seemingly insurmountable.
We still have the power to choose and to apply a positive mental attitude. We can send the gloom-and-doomers packing by refusing to repeat the bloody end of the Roman Empire.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
All you have to do is read this newspaper to get your daily downer. And kind of a funny editorial when you see it online next to the poll where 80% of respondents say quality of life in the WRV has gotten worse.
So that's your dem campaign message?! Just be positive and all America's problems will magically disappear because that's how athletes do it.
Next time you are filling up your truck and watching those dollars click away, just thing positive. And the Ukrainians really are going to win the war against one of the most powerful militaries on Earth if we just think positive. And when you are balancing your checkbooks this month, trying to find the money to put food on the table, just think positive. The money you need will magically appear if you just think positive.
That's great national strategy. I'm sure Benjamin Franklin would approve of this message. Mark Twain might have a few subversive comments though.
Comrade Sense - who does not support Ukraine.
Sad that people you used to talk to now go out of their way to avoid you … probably includes those related to you also. Same goes for another bitter, old, white man who also comments often.
There's no doubt about this guy is an idiot. If there were Red Flag laws he'd be the first to go.
