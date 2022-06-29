Humans must start putting plans in place for the worst impacts of climate change. It may be the only thing left that could generate the high level of attention needed to move the nation and the world to undertake the Herculean efforts necessary to stop climate change.
For starters, Americans who live in the West should start planning what to do as water disappears. Las Vegas is ripping up lawns and replacing them with fake turf and native plants to try to reduce water consumption.
It’s a move designed to stop grass from guzzling 73 gallons of water per square foot per year. It’s a desperate attempt to try to stop draining what’s left of Lake Mead from which the city draws its water and which is at the lowest level ever.
If the drought continues to worsen, installing artificial lawns won’t be enough. The country needs to make plans to resettle people who will be forced to leave areas in Nevada, California and Arizona when the water runs out.
Residents of Salt Lake City, Utah, could also become climate migrants.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Great Salt Lake is at the lowest point ever recorded and has shrunk by two-thirds. The lake is part of an evaporation process that contributes to weather that drops the famous deep powder snow on the Wasatch Mountains. Melting snow fills reservoirs and rivers that provide the city and outlying areas with drinking water and irrigation flows.
Even when water levels are normal, climate change can spoil the party. Last week, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare told people to stay away from Lake Cascade because it may have sprouted toxic algae blooms that can make people and animals sick.
Experts’ predictions of catastrophe from climate change have not spurred the nation to muster enough energy to do what it needs to do to change them. Perhaps drafting plans for the worst—uninhabitable cities, toxic water, collapsing food supplies and mass migration—will.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In