High fives to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney for sending a cease-and-desist letter to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell demanding that he stop lying about the 2020 election results in Idaho. The letter included a $6,554 bill.
Lindell had alleged that Idaho’s presidential election results were electronically altered and switched thousands of votes from Trump to Biden. The claim was outrageous given that Trump took Idaho with 554,119 votes, 63.8%, to Biden’s 287,021 votes, 33%.
Denney didn’t ignore the claims. Instead, his office chose three Idaho counties, Butte, Camas and Bonner, and counted votes by hand to test Lindell’s claim. In Bonner County alone, auditors counted 7,700 ballots. In the election, ballots there were processed by a single computer that was not connected to the internet in any way, according to a report by the Secretary of State. So, security wasn’t a question.
In Bonner County, the audit found a 0.116% margin of error, or nine ballots, with eight for Trump and one for Biden. The county clerk said light ballot markings led to the misreading.
Overall, the audit showed a minuscule 0.1% margin of error—nothing that came close to Lindell’s claim of 35,357 votes being altered statewide. The allegation has lived on on Lindell’s web site.
Denney was rightly outraged that the allegation questioned the integrity of his office and of all the county clerks responsible for ensuring the accuracy of the vote.
Idaho’s Republicans and Democrats sometimes have a hard time finding common ground on issues, but not this one.
Vote counts in Idaho’s 2020 elections were accurate. Public officials did their jobs. The pillow man should stick to selling pillows, stop lying about our elections and pay back taxpayers for what they had to spend to put his lie to rest.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
