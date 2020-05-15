A U.S. president, a vice president and an administration of men and women willing to act as toadies to one man’s ego have proved themselves more than incompetent in this pandemic. They are personally dangerous. That is neither a political statement nor fake news.
On Thursday, May 7, Vice President Mike Pence appeared in a staged photo delivering personal protective equipment to a nursing home in Virginia. Nothing wrong with that.
However, he didn’t wear a mask. Neither did his press aide, Katie Miller, who stood close to mask-wearing reporters outside the building and reportedly coughed while inside.
On May 8, even after Pence learned that Miller had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, an aide asked meatpacking and grocery executives to take off the masks they were wearing before Pence spoke to them in West Des Moines, Iowa. He wore no mask—again.
The governor of Iowa went to the White House last week as well and met with both Pence and President Donald Trump. He was with Pence after Miller’s positive test. For the third time, no one wore a mask.
That governor is now in self-quarantine. Hospitals in Iowa are being overwhelmed with new cases of COVID-19 after she opened the state for business.
No one knows how far the virus has spread among White House staffers. It is known, however, that one-third of those who have died of COVID-19 are residents or staffers of nursing homes.
Dr. Michael Wasserman, head of the California Association of Long-Term Care Medicine, insists that failure to test every resident and especially every staff member in nursing homes and assisted living facilities is both medically unsound and unethical. Even so, tests are still hard to get everywhere in America.
The White House on Monday announced its “strong recommendation” for testing both residents and staff. Asked at a press briefing later, Trump told an Associated Press reporter, “I will mandate it if you like.” Then he stormed out in response to two female reporters’ pushing him about why testing comparisons mattered to him.
The White House COVID-19 strategy is spin, obfuscation, lies, conspiracy theories and chaos. The confusion, frustration and irresponsible actions that follow result from the president’s inability to control a virus, make it do what he wants or to confront it with effective federal action.
At this point, listening to the president of the United States is bad for your health. To stay safe and find the way forward, stop doing so and listen to the health experts instead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
If this were FaceBook I would have hit Like based on the title alone! Donald TrAmp and Michael Dunce are 2 of the strongest examples of embarrassments to primates alive today. Frankly, I am hard-pressed to even think of many now dead embarrassments to primates. After January it will be so pleasant to be led by leaders that have a higher IQ than an excellent golf score!
Its overtly obvious thats the media is working overtime to cause panic and hate amongst us. So many people should be punished for their ill intentions. And 90% of them are democrats/socialists.
I know the Pony Express only runs once a week in the WRV but doesn’t the IME have at least a dial-up internet connection. The reason I ask is because this editorial reads like something out of the Onion.
….On Thursday, May 7, Vice President Mike Pence appeared in a staged photo…
Opps, just for the record Jimmy Not so Funny Kimmel apologized on Monday for wrongfully editing the video of the Vice President for his show. Same is true of Joe Scarborough who retweeted the segment.
….The governor of Iowa is now in self-quarantine. Hospitals in Iowa are being overwhelmed with new cases of COVID-19 after she opened the state for business.
Opps, you did it again. Tenet Healthcare said its hospitals are “not being overwhelmed” by patients sickened by the Coronavirus strain COVID-19. Iowa’s governor and its medical director are in partial quarantine, Des Moines Register
IME editors, Goggle is you friend if you take time to use it.
….No one knows how far the virus has spread among White House staffers. It is known, however, that one-third of those who have died of COVID-19 are residents or staffers of nursing homes.
And how did so many nursing home patients get infected?
NBC Nightly News May 11, 2020 At 15:08 into the broadcast NBC’s Nightly News Cynthia McFadden called out Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for forcing nursing homes in his state to take in coronavirus-positive patients just out of the hospital. On top of that, she pointed out how he had refused to give those facilities personal protective equipment (PPE).
From Politico 5/11/2020
“After about 5 percent of the total nursing home population in New York has died, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is retreating from a much-criticized policy that resulted in seniors with the coronavirus being sent back to facilities caring for some of society's most vulnerable people.
Hospitals can’t discharge patients who test positive for Covid-19 to nursing homes anymore, Cuomo announced Sunday — undermining a rule issued in March barring nursing homes from turning down patients even if they were carrying the disease.”
Oops Governor Cuomo, I guess maybe democrats do have death panels, why are we just hearing about this? The media have been hanging on every word in his daily press briefings, but no mention of this.
At this point getting your news from the IME is bad for your health.
IME May 14 covid update doesn’t mention the number of active cases in Blaine county. Yet they are giving advice on where to get information, just to bash the White House response, without offering any alternative source. Fortunately very few people read this paper. Protect yourselves with what we have learned about the transmission of covid, beware of what you touch and those who are breathing around you. Partisan rants from either side don’t help anybody.
True story. Can you imagine what our country would be like minus the ugly politics? What the Covid pandemic would be if we just were dealing with facts and not politics. Instead, both sides blame the other and we go no where. Every news story needs to be weighed on the bias that it was written with. I imagine things will get uglier as November nears. It would be nice if our leaders could have a big kid talk with the country instead of the ranting and raving that is now occurring.
“We have prevailed”, said our dear leader What kind of alternate reality is he living in?
Cant wait til the demented thug is voted out
And that is the truth! Phpphp!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In