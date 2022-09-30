The growing numbers of climate-driven disasters are pay-now or pay-later propositions.
Power generation from wind or solar sources isn’t perfect, but it’s going to be key to getting the nation and the world out of the pickle they’re in. Yet, some organizations haven’t gotten the memo.
Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that walloped a huge swath of Florida this week, is just the latest piece of evidence that the U.S. must urgently confront and combat climate change and get going on technologies that can help reduce the level of greenhouse gases accumulating in the atmosphere.
Hurricane Ian followed on the heels of Hurricane Fiona, a Category 1 storm that whacked Puerto Rico.
Recent flooding in Pakistan put one-third of the country underwater.
Summer heat waves in Europe shrank major river channels to the point that they verged on being unnavigable.
The western U.S. had yet another summer chockfull of massive wildfires and smoke.
Scientists tell us that such disasters will continue to hit more places and become more frequent as the climate warms. We must turn down the heat in order to stop seeing disaster after disaster.
Every time a massive storm, drought or wildfire hits anywhere in the U.S., every American gets the bill. Effects don’t recede like the daily news and fade from memory.
Cities and homes can’t be rebuilt quickly. Families can be displaced for years after losing their homes and their jobs. Businesses may never reopen. All the insurance in the world or tax-funded government grants can’t make it like disasters never happened. How long they will be able to continue to offset climate disasters is an open question.
The writing on the wall is now so large that it’s impossible to ignore. It says that the nation must change how it produces energy and how its vehicles are powered.
As addicts know well, denial is powerful and Idaho is firmly within its grip.
Idaho must face the facts. While it’s true that solar technology doesn’t generate power when the sun isn’t shining, the world is going to need every watt of electricity it can generate. As vehicles shift from internal combustion engines to cleaner electric power, they will drive demand for electricity to levels never seen before. It will be challenging to meet that demand.
Blaine County and the cities of Bellevue, Hailey and Ketchum just banded together to tell the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to encourage solar power installations by setting solar-generation credits at a healthy level.
They called on the PUC to prevent Idaho Power, the state’s publicly regulated private utility, from underestimating the value of the electricity produced by rooftop solar installations. They asked the PUC to stop the company from reducing credits for solar-generated power contributed to its grid.
They disputed the methodology Idaho Power used to justify proposed rate changes that would discourage homeowners and developers from incorporating solar panels into new and existing buildings.
Idaho has long used its heavy reliance on hydropower to justify its tepid support for green technologies. That must stop because the choice is clear.
We can pay now to rapidly develop climate-friendly power sources or leave ourselves vulnerable and unable to recover from the devastation of mounting disasters.
