Russians are killing Ukrainian men, women and children for not being Russian. Most of the world wants it to stop. To do our part to make that happen, Americans may have to accept paying more at the gas pump.
As for much of the last century, the current price of war is being paid on the ground. Ukrainians stalled the massive invading Russian military for a while, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned to the use of brutal force against civilians and infrastructure to bomb the smaller country into submission.
The flood of more than a million refugees, larger than anything seen since World War II, could threaten the stability of Poland, Romania and other countries that have received them. For now, their citizens, governments and allies have opened borders and pledged safe havens.
Putin’s response to it all, besides the brutal Russian military tactics, is to continue to make threats. If the Ukrainians don’t stop resisting the Russian takeover, Putin said, they will lose Ukrainian statehood and that it will be their own fault. It’s a classic blame-the-victim attempt at justifying the unthinkable.
Since the whole goal of the assault is to impose Russian control over Ukraine, this bit of logic is particularly twisted.
When Russian advances first stalled, Putin began hinting that he would be willing to use nuclear weapons. He has called the punishing sanctions levied by the West on Russia and Russians “like a declaration of war.”
Although it is hard to imagine Putin being delusional enough to actually employ nuclear force, even limited types, he has proven to be just misguided enough that the threat has to be taken somewhat seriously. NATO has been unwilling to be drawn into creating or enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine because of the risk of a confrontation between Russia and NATO nations.
Negotiations with Putin are unlikely to ever bear fruit. Russians broke a cease fire last week almost as soon as it was announced. Instead, it seems he will not stop until his forces simply run out of the resources to continue.
The sanctions imposed by nations, private corporations and even always-neutral Switzerland must be pinching. Why else would Putin compare them to acts of war?
Unfortunately, Ukrainians are still bleeding. Sanctions take time. Effective sanctions cause at least some pain on both sides of a conflict.
Russia’s economic viability hinges entirely on the sale of its oil and gas. Cutting off those sales will cut off the money Putin needs to keep the lights on in Russia, much less fight a war.
Some European countries get as much as 100% of their energy from Russia. Last year, it supplied the United States with only about 8% of its oil imports, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Putting sufficient substitutes for Russian oil and gas exports to Europe in place will take time. They surely will be more expensive. It is a price the free world must be willing to pay.
Americans should show the way by accepting that even in the midst of some pretty painful inflation, we can pay more for gas and oil.
It’s the least we can do to make Putin stop.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Pathetic drivel. IME, look around you. All your editorial does is show either your ignorance or corruption. Russia already has a market for the oil Biden is sanctioning. India, our ally, is one of the first in line. Do you really not know this? Everyone else does and you all are supposed to be reporters. EVERYTHING, every single thing, in this op-ed is wrong so it doesn't do any good to respond with real facts. Your brainwashing propaganda will evaporate when prices at the pump reach $8-$10/gal. Then I'm sure this op-ed will disappear as fast as covid just did last week. It's a miracle!
What a tone deaf editorial. Poor people and low wage workers who commute to Sun Valley from Shoshone and other communities to work for the privileged elite should just buckle up and pay more ?
It must be exhausting trying to defend this administration .
This is the dumbest logic I've seen here in a long time. You do realize not only gas is going to soar in price, Right?
DUH!
The USA is only paying more in oil prices because Biden wants us to buy an even more expensive electric car. It has nothing to do with Putin. Why are you lying to us ?
What is the point of this article? “Americans should show the way” by accepting high gas prices? What does that even mean? Do we get to vote on the price of gas? Are we supposed to be happy with the current prices?
Truth is there is no need to be reliant on foreign oil in the first place. We have all the oil and gas we need within our own boarders. Instead, we buy foreign oil, are helping fund Putins slaughter of innocent life and we are vulnerable to the insane prices we are now seeing.
I agree - so why do US oil companies still EXPORT oil/petroleum and natural gas? $$$?
Spot on. The purpose of this editorial is the same as for all the other inane editorials from the IME: for the publisher to make herself feel better about herself. If the IME cared about Ukraine, they would be publishing an article on how we can support Ukrainians. Here is what they should have said: https://www.npr.org/2022/02/25/1082992947/ukraine-support-help
We need a new paper in the WRV.
