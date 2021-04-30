Communities in the Wood River Valley are more than collections of homes. They are collections of people who traded mainline careers and higher incomes for access to hiking trails and the sight of the twinkling lights of the Milky Way.
To them, rocky paths are more important than pensions. They volunteer for community events. Some rescue people from misadventures. Others create art in places where art was once scarce.
They build businesses on dreams and credit cards. They are elected officials who organize public services and have kept its hillsides and views from being destroyed.
They are the bedrock of our communities. Yet, economic forces at work today could make them an endangered species.
Every business located within the valley depends on tourism, even if indirectly. This means the economy is fragile. Even so, the area has survived rampaging inflation, recessions, a major financial crash, years of drought, three major wildfires and smoke from other blazes in the West.
Now it is facing a battering from wealth transfers, the short-term vacation rental industry and the failure of local governments to protect workforce housing.
This triumvirate of forces has created the problem that is staring the area in the face: the lack of housing for middle-income families that depend on the local economy. Jobs are numerous. Workers with a place to live are scarce.
The influx of COVID-19 refugees brought the problem to a head, and it shows no signs of abating.
If housing remains scarce, if citizens continue to make downtown parking places more important than people, the consequences will be stark.
Local businesses will be unable to afford to pay employees enough to shoulder sky-high local rents and housing prices.
It’s unlikely that they will be able to convince workers that a two-hour daily commute from distant, but more affordable places is worth it. After all, even low wages used to come with the perk of exploring mountains on days off.
If local operations can’t get enough employees, they will have no choice but to cut hours, cut services—or close.
It’s fair to ask those whose first priority is parking and who want to put affordable housing in the “right place,” which seems to be somewhere on the moon, what else they favor.
Do they favor doctors, nurses, pharmacists, teachers, lawyers, accountants and other professionals? Do they favor ski-lift operators, auto mechanics, chefs and wait staffers? Do they favor retailers? All of them need workforce housing.
Or, will they favor parking over people?
What the valley will become is riding on the answer.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
It would be nice to have better educated people owning our newspaper of record.
The publisher’s “People over parking” declaration is a jingo that divides our town. It oversimplifies a complicated situation. But then, why should we expect the IME be any different than Fox News or MSNBC?
Why does the IME think that the only good people in the world are people who leave cities to come here to work for lower wages and no pension (btw, are there still jobs with pensions)? Why is identity politics so important to the IME?
Ketchum is a far more complex and varied community, where a wide range of people contribute to its vibrancy. Is the IME against the Argyros? The SVMOA? The Wood River Trails Coalition? The Human Society? The Hunger Coalition? The BCHA Foundation? All these are supported in large part by the part-time residents this paper hates.
Is the IME aware that the average wage in Ketchum has been falling for a decade (source: BCHA) as Ketchum has lost its high wage non-tourism employers and doubled down on tourism? The City has failed to adapt to the knowledge economy. Is the IME aware that the City Council told SVED that bringing high wage jobs into Ketchum is not consistent with their view of the housing crisis? Is the IME aware that the City Council is bringing more low wage jobs into Ketchum by giving zoning breaks to out of state hotel developers? You must be because I read about it in your paper. You think this is good for the residents of Ketchum?
Why is tourism the only economic activity the IME wants for Ketchum? Why do you just accept that we have to have a “fragile” economy? Do you want our children to grow up in a town where their only option to stay is to make $14/hr at Atkinson’s? Maybe we should be building some office space so high wage companies can move here and give our kids a future. Covid has shown us a way out of just tourism, and we shouldn’t be wasting this crisis. What is the IME’s thinking on this?
Blaming local government for not protecting workforce housing is ignorant of how the City is financed. The City has almost no way to pay for affordable housing. It can’t charge a tax on AirBNB. It can’t charge a flip tax on second homes. It doesn’t even set its own property taxes. It gets some housing and in lieu of fees from multiuse development. That’s its only source of revenue for affordable housing.
This is an Idaho state issue. Boise is the place where affordable housing goes to die. We need to work on Boise and the developer and real estate lobbies in Boise to give communities the tools to finance low income housing. You doing anything about that IME?
What the City can do is fix its zoning. Two major flaws. 1. Commercialization without housing. The Marriott will throw 75 more people into the waiting list for affordable housing. And we don’t need that hotel. Sun Valley Co houses its workers. What is the IMEs position on this? 2. Density without parking. Why should we sacrifice the towns character to put high density housing without parking in the canter of town? It’s not necessarily. We can put high density housing in places where parking isn’t constrained. They did a reasonable job on this with Northwoods. Our zoning encourages the KETCH disaster where an out of town developer comes in and exploits our bad zoning to create a crappy project without parking and then flips it, raising the rent on his way out. What is IME’s position on this? Let’s fix our zoning to encourage local developers to build long term rental units that the community can support.
You can also blame the City for not having any plan to address the housing crisis. We have a sustainability plan. We have a historical preservation plan. We have a master transportation plan. We have a gateway plan. We have NO housing plan.
We need more affordable rental housing. Once Bluebird is a reality, that issue won’t go away, and we will be stuck with a hated project with all its problems. Has anyone from IME been to City Hall and examined the actual plans? This thing is massive and will light up our night skies like a Christmas tree. It will kill future support for affordable housing. We will have further enriched an out of town developer who objected to workforce housing next to his own condo. The very kind of person this newspaper constantly derides.
And we will have told employers that they don’t need to pay a living wage, the taxpayers of Ketchum will build housing for them. BTW, what wages does the IME pay? Indeed, given the income restrictions at Bluebird, the less you pay them, the more likely we are to provide them housing! This seems…dumb.
Ironic that this editorial lauds view protections in Ketchum but supports Bluebird’s stunning height that will destroy the views for everyone from the town center.
C’mon IME. Stop trying to divide this community with your un-reasoned support of Bluebird. You are a core institution that should be trying to bring us together to find solutions for the housing crisis, solutions that work for everyone, not just your chosen few.
You trivialize local concerns of the detrimental side-effects of a pro-growth mandate. What is a parking issue when realtors and business interests are dictating the nature and character of our valley with a sole regard to profit?
Ketchum wants cheap help and whines to the county about affordable housing and Hailey Development delivers with Quigley, Colorado, Carbonate View and Cutters. We double up with ADUs and micro-zoning. We Satisfy Seattle with Any Thing Goes on Main Street (and River Boulevard ,And First Street). Apartments (subsidized) to the north, apartments to the south and up and down River Street. Sweetwater never ends. Is enough ever enough?
We have a fixable problem with housing. Wealthy people are concerned-but they only talk, and not act. Greedy people fleece renters, because of supply and demand. Many units of housing sit empty, waiting for the next guests or the next visit from the owner. Hundreds of new, affordable units are needed to keep our valley stable. There must be a sense of urgency on the part of our elected leaders, our employers, and our non-profits to make housing happen finally. Those of us who work for and support affordable housing,have facts on our side. Those who do not have time on their side. May facts win.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In