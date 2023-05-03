Both Park City, Utah, and Ketchum-Sun Valley are short of workers and affordable housing.

Last week, Park City’s Economic and Business Development Manager Jason Glidden brought a small Ketchum audience some eye-opening facts about the impact of the shortages on his town.

Although the Utah ski town is bigger than Ketchum-Sun Valley, to dismiss what has happened there as irrelevant to the situation here would be a mistake.

Load comments