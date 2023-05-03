Both Park City, Utah, and Ketchum-Sun Valley are short of workers and affordable housing.
Last week, Park City’s Economic and Business Development Manager Jason Glidden brought a small Ketchum audience some eye-opening facts about the impact of the shortages on his town.
Although the Utah ski town is bigger than Ketchum-Sun Valley, to dismiss what has happened there as irrelevant to the situation here would be a mistake.
Just 14% of the Park City workforce lives in Park City compared to Ketchum’s even lower 7%.
Every day, nearly 8,800 out-of-county workers commute to Park City on Interstate Highway 80 and often slow traffic to a crawl. Traffic congestion has become so bad that bus-only lanes were created just to keep buses moving.
Not surprisingly given those numbers, Park City also has a parking problem.
Housing in Park City is unaffordable for those who work in city-based jobs. Residential prices increased by 35% in 2021 and 17% in 2022, rates far higher than inflation. The gap between what local workers can afford and the median price of a home or condo is now an insurmountable $500,000.
A mix of rising numbers of short-term rentals, development of large market-rate second homes and a sudden increase in demand produced its housing shortage and sky-high prices.
Glidden noted that large market-rate homes and short-term rentals also have contributed to a rising need for service employees, and thus for more affordable housing.
If this sounds familiar, it is. Park City differs from Ketchum-Sun Valley only in its scale.
It became clear as Glidden spoke that without aggressive intervention that Park City eventually will become a glittering shell of what was once a vibrant small community of people who pursued lives enriched by outdoor activities but were limited by what resort-based jobs generated in earnings.
Why should anyone, especially second homeowners in mountain towns, care that working residents have been priced out?
Glidden answered the question with a question: Do you care that your favorite restaurant closed?
His question raises others.
Do you care that the people who know you, welcome you to their shops and eateries year after year and instantly make you part of mountain life are disappearing as housing prices force them out?
Do you care that the locally owned places you fell in love with, the places that made you feel at home, are being replaced by faceless corporate chains whose sole focus is not you but your wallet?
The situation in Park City shows that parking isn’t a zero sum game in which refusing to develop workforce housing will keep mountain towns quaint and uncongested. They will become parking lots instead. The taller buildings will be parking towers, not workforce housing.
There are lots of small towns in Idaho that have plenty of parking at any hour of any day. However, they don’t possess a world-famous ski mountain, access to glorious hiking, biking and boating on public lands. Their culinary attractions end at a juicy steak or burger. None are centers for world-class visual and performing arts.
If Park City is not to be prologue to the future of the Ketchum-Sun Valley area, voters must throw their support behind measures on the ballot in the May 16 election that would re-direct portions of existing local-option sales tax revenues to development of workforce housing.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
This exact rationale has been printed in the IME the past 20 years (at least). Yet our valley thrives. The WRV housing challenges mirror those in the broader US. Its not just resort towns. If we truly care about our locals and our built environment, then approach the problem from the living wage side of the demand imbalance. Implement minimum living wage standards so workers are paid enough to live closer. Building affordable housing (only) will never solve the problem. There is a limitless demand for below-market living in pretty places like ours. Stop subsidizing private businesses with cheap housing - force them to pay living wages (or perish).
"Do you care" that your LOT tax for housing would only act to further suppress wages for workers and benefit employers with tax revenue for their inadequacies in providing a Real Living Wage to their help?
