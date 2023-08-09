It’s a free-for-all out there.

Runners, walkers, hikers, cyclists and people on motorized vehicles have become a dangerous tangle that threatens to disrupt the harmony of the outdoor experience and the safety of trail users in the Wood River Valley and the Sun Valley area.

In the busiest month of the year, it’s essential that trail users of every means of locomotion offer others respect and consideration. They also must respect the designated uses on each trail.

