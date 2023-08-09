It’s a free-for-all out there.
Runners, walkers, hikers, cyclists and people on motorized vehicles have become a dangerous tangle that threatens to disrupt the harmony of the outdoor experience and the safety of trail users in the Wood River Valley and the Sun Valley area.
In the busiest month of the year, it’s essential that trail users of every means of locomotion offer others respect and consideration. They also must respect the designated uses on each trail.
Otherwise, thoughtlessness and disrespect will result in serious injuries that could have been prevented. It will result in the destruction of the rugged and peaceful outdoor experience for which the areas are famous.
It takes only a few steps on the hardened Wood River Trail that runs from Hulen Meadows through Bellevue to experience the problem.
Thoughtless cyclists often give no on-your-left warning when they approach walkers from behind. They skim by at unsafe speeds and at elbow-close distances. This can precipitate disaster if a walker twitches in the wrong direction or a leashed dog unwittingly clotheslines the bicycle and its rider.
Electric bike and scooter users who ride at unsafe speeds also are threats to two- and four-legged users.
Conflicts on dirt and gravel trails may be slightly less frequent, but they are no less disconcerting and annoying when they occur. It’s common for users to be confused by conflicting U.S. Forest Service designations on maps and trailheads.
This means that hikers who seek out nonmotorized trails still may run into dirt bikers and cyclists on electric bikes. That may not be the fault of either type of user.
Confusion is the result of motorized trails that link up with trails on which motorized uses are prohibited. It is the result of use-legends on various maps, apps and trailhead signs that may not agree.
Such confusion generates conditions in which tempers can flare as one user makes a false assumption about another. Thus, it’s important to remember that despite the last information a user may have examined that trail restrictions may not be black and white.
The lack of clarity leaves only one tool that works when users set out on what are de facto multi-use trails. That tool is respect.
The primary rule on dirt trails is that uphill hikers and riders have the right of way. This means that downhill cyclists shouldn’t ride hellbent-for-leather around blind curves and that hikers should extend patience to uphill cyclists. Doing anything else risks forcing someone to take an injurious dive down a sidehill to avoid a collision.
It also means that hikers with dogs must control them and keep them from suddenly running in front of wheels to protect cyclists, dirt bikers and pets.
The use of ear buds, cell phones and music blasters should be no-nos. They make users oblivious to what is happening around them or to them until it is too late to avoid disaster.
An abundance of respect costs nothing and is easy to give. It weighs nothing and is easy to carry.
It is the only thing that will save precious public trails from becoming conflict zones full of anger and frustration. Sprinkling respect liberally will keep trails fun, welcoming and safe places to soak up awesome mountain views, blankets of flowers, encounters with wildlife and the smell of sage after a rain shower.
Be sure to pack respect on your next excursion.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What is the point of this editorial? The IME is all for increased tourism density so is actively promoting an increase in this problem, while complaining about it and offering no solutions. Classic IME Editorial Board.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In