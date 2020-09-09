Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue have always been real towns despite outside perceptions that the resort-dependent communities are mere collections of wine-swilling, avocado-toast-eating elitists.
Not all towns are real towns. Anyone who has been to Disney World and its international town replicas knows that. They are full of people each day, but they become ghost towns every night.
Real towns have full-time residents who live and work in them. Kids go to school, businesses sell goods and services, and volunteers band together to do good. It’s easy to buy a plain pair of socks or a new couch in a real town without having to re-mortgage the house. People know their neighbors, their neighbors’ kids and the dogs that run at large.
Ketchum is teetering on the brink of losing its real-town status. Hailey and Bellevue are real towns now, but how long can they last with underperforming local wages that don’t come close to keeping up with open-market housing prices that are unaffordable for most workers?
How long can they last in the face of the COVID-19-driven real-estate-buying frenzy of urban refugees and the short-term rental industry that have turned an income gap into an unbridgeable chasm?
While megahouses proliferate, 52 percent of households in Blaine County struggle to pay rent and put food on the table, according to a recent report by United Way. The number grows every year.
It didn’t have to be this way. Other successful mountain resort towns bridged the gap with successful workforce housing development that kept rents and mortgages reasonable.
That didn’t happen in Blaine County where every small success left in its wake exhausted housing champions, more opposition and bowed spines of elected officials.
The county’s real towns are in danger of trickling away one permanent resident, one job, one family and one business at a time. They may look healthy, but the malignant emptiness of a theme park at midnight is their destiny if elected officials continue to rank workforce housing below new city halls, fire stations and public-sector featherbedding.
As long as we have realtors and developers in this valley it will only get worse. Vision for the future will be increased crime, anger, water rationing, deteriorating neighborhoods. property tax increase, lower values, homes popping up on hillsides, more dogs, and Bigger airplanes into Hailey. Sounds so wonderful doesn't it.
25 years ago the valley was ruled by haughty real estate slime and the mortgage banks. Deja vu. Money drives it, politicians legislate it.
'Real Towns' don't hire illegal invaders.
So 7Continents, don't you live north of Ketchum? I guess you don't commute or work in the Valley and I guess somebody isn't putting in a 100 houses next to you. I have never found your insight tho be of any use, even when you were a commissioner.
" isn't drowned by those who have so much more" aren't you one of those?
Run by liberals, what do you expect ?
Real towns need real policies that support and anchor our friends and neighbors. Yes, we do have 52% in our county struggling on a survival or less budget. Yes, 70% of jobs in Idaho pay $20 an hour or less. Answers include more family friendly zoning (YIMBY-yes in my back yard), and workforce/affordable housing that isn't drowned by those who have so much more, diversifying jobs that require skills and pay well (because lower wage jobs have a greater likelihood of being automated or eliminated), education that prepares our youngsters for the world we are leaving them, and the will and leadership to accomplish this as a community.
If you see a problem, then offer a fix. Then help be a part of the solution. It's easy to make statements, "find" problems, but really, the IME needs to offer real options to remediate the issue(s). Stop with the empty articles. Do some investigative reporting and find out why all the money for affordable housing has not gone to actual housing, but instead as salaries to a few individuals who talk a good game and convince the governing authorities to keep paying them as well as their organizations even though they don't produce actual housing (in fact, these organizations allowed many of the affordable units to go into foreclosure and consequently become market rate units). These individuals make a lot of money and instead we could have so many actual affordable units if Blaine County Government ran the program (they could have a single paid head of department and also intern staffers who run it for a fraction of what the differing cities and county pay). Affordable housing units need to be rentals and not ownership. Then they would always be owned by the community and be used for affordable housing. Currently, when someone gets an affordable housing unit, they get to keep it once they get a better paying job, or inherit money. Many of the people who 'qualify' do so by having on spouse not work, then they get the unit, then that spouse who didn't work, goes and gets a job. It's a mess. Needs to be fixed. We don't need to reinvent how to operate a program like this, they have been done successfully in other states. Copy a program that actually works.
'Rona relocation is killing this valley. I thought this would be the summer I finally bought my own home in the valley, but it wasn't to be. I can't compete with the stampede of Californians buying up everything in sight and paying with cash. It is a realtor's wet dream, and a longtime renter's nightmare.
But what can you do? As inconvenient as it is for folks like me, things change and the valley will have to change with them. In a year or so when this pandemic dies back down, how many new residents will go back to where they came from after realising small town life isn't for them after all? They'll either dump their new homes outright or flip them into rentals, flooding both markets and driving prices back down. The wheel turns, as they say.
This is pretty crazy. A while back IME was all about the "yes in my back yard", with what's his name bringing in Salt Lake bankers to tell the community that more growth is a good thing. Now we get this. .oh there's to much growth, where did this author come from?
The valley has been over built for years. Only politician and realtors use that small town jargon on the flat land rubes.
Underperforming local wages? Do we need higher minimum wages as Senator Stennett champions or better paying jobs? Resort towns are service industry jobs which are lower paying than trades jobs or semi professional employment. Attract real jobs county officials! Affordable housing in a county where the infrastructure cannot handle the needed density? Look beyond your borders.
My hometown- Elko,Nevada-now that’s a real town- would I go back? Nah. It’s not 1965 anymore
newsflash.....cant buy a reasonably priced couch in ketchum without a remortgage......ketchum hasnt been a real town in at least 20 yrs..... get real and get a job if you cant write a decent editorial.
