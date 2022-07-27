Why would a religious, conservative, anti-federal-interference state support abortion rights, gay marriage rights, and equal rights for women? Because it’s Utah and Utah, perhaps ironically, understands separation of church and state.
Last week, Utah’s congressional delegation, all Republicans, voted in favor of mandating recognition of gay marriage.
The Utah Supreme Court recently reversed the Utah Legislature’s attempts to ban abortion for the second time.
Both decisions seem out of character for a state dominated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a fervently conservative denomination.
In 1975, Utah legislators voted against amending the U.S. Constitution to protect equal rights for women even though an equal rights amendment had been part of the state’s Constitution since 1896.
At that time, leaders of the LDS church were trying to demonstrate that their territory could become a state and retain the practice of polygamy by guaranteeing women’s equal rights in the governance of their state, according to historians.
Utah may be unique in its experience that government has the power to squash religious beliefs and religious tenets. Its leaders know that protecting individuals from the exercise of that power is the only way to protect religious freedom.
Latter Day Saints left the United States for the wild West in the 1800s because of religious persecution. The region they settled gave believers the space to practice lifestyles as their faith demanded, including polygamy.
Utah briefly took up arms against the United States. Federal troops were dispatched. The deal for not being occupied by the forces of the federal government was rejection of polygamy. In other words, the federal government was able to inject itself into LDS beliefs.
The hot-button issues of 2022 , abortion, same sex marriage and women’s rights, are not political. They are religious.
Catholics believe human life is created at conception. Jews don’t make that definitive demarcation. Marriage is defined in both ritual and practice within religious traditions. Governments, however, use the same word to define legal obligations without any religious implications.
Some religions require totally separate roles for men and women. Unequal caste status is determined by birth and cannot be changed in some Hindu traditions.
The U.S. Constitution is clear. Government shall make no laws “respecting the establishment of religion.” Utah understands the value of those words in ways others rarely appreciate.
Utah lost the battle over polygamy but won the war between individual rights and government interference. Other states should rein in religious beliefs masquerading as laws.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In