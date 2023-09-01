The Idaho Republican Party is not a political party anymore. It’s a luncheon at which moderates are the main course.

The only hope in sight for returning moderation to the state is to get the Open Primaries Initiative on the 2024 ballot.

The initiative would establish an open, come-one, come-all primary election with all candidates on a single ticket. The four top vote-getters in any race would go on to the November general election

