A U.S. Justice Department special prosecutor lodged seven criminal charges against former President Donald Trump this week for his actions in seeking to overturn the 2020 election. The charges will be adjudicated in federal court where cameras are prohibited.
The atmosphere of distrust that has permeated the nation since that election could become dangerously toxic if court proceedings are conducted outside of public view.
The only people allowed in federal courtrooms are court officials, litigants and members of the public who manage to snag a seat in the chamber. No courtroom in the country is large enough to seat the number of people who will want to observe the case against the former president.
Reporters from news organizations may attend, but photographs, video and audio recordings are barred. This is ridiculous in an age when everyone has a cellphone with photo, video and streaming capabilities. The public outside the courtroom is allowed to see only artists’ renderings and to read or hear reporters’ accounts of what went on inside.
These images and accounts are valuable for reference and analysis and will continue to be so. Nonetheless, there’s nothing like watching court proceedings from gavel to gavel to instill a proper understanding of the administration of justice within the American judicial system.
Criminal court cases are not like movies in which impassioned, paper-waving, table-pounding prosecutors seek to mousetrap unwitting defendants and equally impassioned defense attorneys shout objections to deflect and defend their clients.
More often than not, such proceedings are controlled and calm as attorneys offer evidence, question witnesses and bring points of law to the attention of jurors and a judge. Any drama usually lies only in the evidence and the content of the questions and answers, not in theatrics.
Broadcasting federal court hearings will dispel lies and conspiracy theories that inevitably spring up around secretive events. Shining a light on dark theories will be especially important in the case against Trump because he is the first U.S. president to face federal charges and has characterized himself as a victim of a political witch hunt.
Videos of the violent Jan. 6 insurrection that was the culmination of his attempt to retain power continue to dispel partisan descriptions of the event as a peaceful gathering of Americans on a tour of the U.S. Capitol building.
Most states allow judges in state courts to determine whether to allow cameras under strict conditions. Some courtrooms operate their own cameras. Even so, except for some limited pilot programs, federal courts and the U.S. Supreme Court are the last bastions of closed courtrooms.
The criminal case against the former president should be the one that finally opens the doors of federal courthouses to every American who wishes to see how the wheels of justice turn.
