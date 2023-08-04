A U.S. Justice Department special prosecutor lodged seven criminal charges against former President Donald Trump this week for his actions in seeking to overturn the 2020 election. The charges will be adjudicated in federal court where cameras are prohibited.

The atmosphere of distrust that has permeated the nation since that election could become dangerously toxic if court proceedings are conducted outside of public view.

The only people allowed in federal courtrooms are court officials, litigants and members of the public who manage to snag a seat in the chamber. No courtroom in the country is large enough to seat the number of people who will want to observe the case against the former president.

