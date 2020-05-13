Gov. Brad Little’s staged reopening plan for Idaho bets lives on the idea that one size fits all, which is never the case.
The state’s plan is based on statewide averages for numbers of new coronavirus infections, emergency room visits and hospital admissions. In doing so, it could imperil vulnerable regions of the state, including central Idaho.
Instead of reopening statewide, the state should apply restrictions region by region. Here’s why.
The use of averages in a geographically large and economically diverse state won’t provide an adequate picture and could deceive Idahoans into believing that the threat of coronavirus everywhere is over or reduced to manageable levels.
To proceed to stage two of reopening, the state would have to show a downward trend over 14 days or fewer than 20 new coronavirus infections a day on average. No one has addressed if different rules will apply if those 20 cases per day occur in a single region of the state.
The problem is staring us in the face.
On May 9, Idaho reported 25 new cases for the day. However, 19 of those cases were in the eight-county area encompassed by the South Central Public Health District. There were 10 new cases in Twin Falls County, four in Blaine County and four in Jerome County. Some counties in the state had few or none.
Twin Falls is now the new hotspot in the state. That should be no surprise. Twin Falls is connected to Blaine County, the state’s former hotspot, by state Highway 75. In normal times, workers and shoppers travel that 75-mile route daily.
Travel recently increased on the route when Blaine County cities reopened construction sites and an unknown number of workers again carpooled from outside the county to get to them. When St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Blaine County couldn’t handle the local outbreak alone, patients were transferred to Twin Falls and Boise.
Coronavirus cases multiply exponentially. That means that the higher the number of cases in an area, the higher the risk to the population.
The state has a history of applying different rules in different regions. It has designated regions for transportation, health, fishing and hunting, education, water and travel—to name just a few.
It should do the same for coronavirus. Some areas may require more stringent restrictions than others. With summer approaching and people wanting to recreate outside, this is essential.
Idaho’s coronavirus numbers overall are low compared to larger states. That and its large expanse of national forest lands will put central Idaho in the bull’s-eye for both visitors and coronavirus spread.
Applying one-size-fits-all rules will doom Idaho’s popular travel destinations to becoming hotspots once more. That doesn’t have to happen, but only smart restrictions tailored to each geographic region of Idaho will prevent it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
we doom ourselves up here by making decisions that the state DOES NOT agree with.....live with it or PLEASE leave here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In