Sun Valley’s ranking as the number one ski resort in the nation by SKI Magazine readers has been a long time coming. Yet, it’s no less sweet or well-deserved. Real towns, real people, a versatile mountain and a down-to-earth feel are what readers said they appreciated.
Locals can go on and on about what makes this place so special. A great early base layer of snow and the best snowmaking in the country are good signs of what could develop into an epic season.
This year’s pandemic challenges, however, mean that residents and visitors must behave epically as well to keep the good ski-times going. If we don’t, the consequences will be catastrophic for people’s physical and economic health.
This is no time to mess around and engage in stupid personal protests in defense of so-called individual liberty. There is no liberty for people infected with or dying of COVID-19, or for the exhausted and thinning ranks of medical workers trying to save them. There is no liberty for families that can’t put food on the table because breadwinners become unemployed.
In its understated number-one fashion, Sun Valley Resort reports that it is setting up winter operations in ways designed to protect skiers from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Facemasks and physical distancing will be constants. The resort is encouraging people to buy tickets online. Some operations—ski bag drop-off and some food service—will be offered outdoors. It is organizing employees to operate in safe ways.
The resort can do everything possible to protect skiers and other customers, but unless they cooperate, the resort’s efforts will be rendered useless.
Not only must they cooperate, they must not tolerate those who don’t. Sometimes a word or a look is all it takes to remind someone that they have walked too close or forgotten to use a mask.
COVID fatigue is no excuse for not doing the right thing. Sure, the last 10 months have been a wild ride of shelter-in-place orders, shutdowns, re-openings and retreats. Have we really become such wimpish Americans that we can’t tolerate soft masks to keep people safe?
Do we not possess the strength of earlier Americans who joined together, fought through wars and withstood deprivations in defense of the nation and in defense of their neighbors?
We are tougher than the talk of COVID deniers, mask rebels and conspiracy theorists. With vaccines on the horizon, it may be a matter of months until immunization becomes widespread. Until then, protecting each other must be the number one priority in the number one ski resort in the nation.
We can do this.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
(1) comment
Congratulations to the Sun Valley company!! Well deserved!!!
Editorial board: shame on you for wondering off topic and into a political, covid discussion! Let us enjoy the moment and ranking!! By the way, as someone who has been shot at and shot others o behalf of our country, covid is nothing......a minor blip on our radar. I will chalk that viewpoint up to your sheltered youth.
