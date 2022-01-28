Just two days after spiking omicron drove the state Department of Health and Welfare to activate crisis standards of care, Idaho Gov. Brad Little trumpeted the state’s victory in vanquishing President Joe Biden’s vaccine order.
The governor’s crowing exemplifies the Idaho attitude toward vaccines and COVID-19 infections: Nothing to see here. It’s not our problem.
Biden’s emergency order, issued through the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, would have required companies with more than 100 employees to require them to be vaccinated or to be tested weekly. Masks would have been required in indoor work facilities.
The U.S. Supreme Court justices struck down the order 6-3 and opined that it was “a significant encroachment into the lives—and health—of a vast number of employees.”
The court also concluded that Congress had not authorized OSHA to act against the pandemic even though OSHA’s mission is to ensure workplace safety with requirements like helmets for construction crews, safety features on equipment that can mangle limbs and protective clothing for workers who handle toxic substances.
The court left the order in place for medical workers and seemed to invite additional vaccine rulemaking for specific industries. Rulemaking, however, is a snail’s-pace process with completion rates measured in years.
No matter. In Boise, Little and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden celebrated with a victory-lap press release from the governor’s office that called the pushback against the vaccine mandate a “hard-fought legal battle to uphold state sovereignty and protect Americans from an overreaching federal government.”
The press release contained not a word about the current COVID situation in Idaho. It contained no call for businesses to use their own legal right to require workers to be vaccinated. It contained no expression of concern for the health of Idahoans or for the economic consequences of the unchecked omicron variant of COVID-19.
Thus, Idaho remains in its bliss of viral anarchy in which everyone may do as they please, consequences be damned. Masks, the simplest preventives, are the exception, not the rule. With exhaustion rampant and breakthrough infections occurring, medical worker shortages are also the rule.
The mostly unvaccinated who have ended up in hospitals with COVID-19 have pushed health-care facilities to the breaking point. Hospitals also face blood shortages, the result of a drop in blood drives caused by a scarcity of workers and a 10% decline in donations since the start of the pandemic.
Businesses hammered by worker-shortages are back to fluctuating hours. School closures are occurring around the state as districts try to tamp down the virus. Legislators work largely mask-free in the Capitol, and the virus spreads.
The state’s legal “victory” over so-called federal overreach is a hollow victory. It is Omicron that is victorious in cutting down Idahoans and wreaking havoc on families and businesses.
This, governor, is nothing to crow about.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In