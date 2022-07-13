A new law that went into effect in Idaho this month will ensure that people in hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities have a right to receive visits from designated caregivers, no matter the circumstances.
It’s a welcome law, given the experiences of many patients and their families during the COVID-19 lockdowns in medical facilities when the novel virus was spreading rapidly both inside and outside.
At that time, no family member or designated caregiver was allowed to enter a facility to be with a patient who was ill or dying. The problems that this created were not solely psychological. They were practical.
Hospital patients and nursing home residents, including those in memory care, often cannot recount their own medical histories, provide a list of current medications or describe their own symptoms. This can negatively affect the timeliness and adequacy of medical treatments.
This may seem impossible in the age of computerized medical records, but it’s not. Some records systems can’t communicate with others. Even when records are available, some may be incomplete or so numerous that health-care workers don’t have time to review them for details critical to decisions on remedies.
HIPAA, the federal medical privacy act, can further complicate critical communications.
The pandemic taught everyone that human-to-human communication is essential to the delivery of good medical care. Retiring State Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, understood that when she brought families and medical professionals to the table to create the new law.
Both the House and Senate passed the bill, SB1353, unanimously. The bipartisan votes were bright moments in an otherwise dismal legislative session last winter.
The result will be more compassionate and higher quality medical care the next time COVID or any other medical scourge comes calling.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In