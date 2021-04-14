In its latest bid to become “king” of Idaho, the Legislature approved a bill that would make it nearly impossible to get a citizens initiative on the ballot.
Senate Bill 1110 is sitting on Gov. Brad Little’s desk awaiting his signature.
He should veto the bill and send a message that he will not be party to this effort to undermine citizens’ right to govern themselves when the Legislature fails to do its job.
A veto could make Little the recipient of more ire from the Legislature’s radical right, but one more drop in the ocean of derision he’s received from lawmakers this year shouldn’t sway him.
The bill would transform the steep hill that initiative supporters must climb into Mount Everest.
Currently, initiative backers must collect valid signatures from at least 6% of qualified voters in the previous election in at least 18 legislative districts to get a measure on the ballot.
SB 1110 would require signatures from all of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, nearly double the present requirement.
Consequently, even though a majority of voters might support an initiative, a tiny minority in a single sparsely populated county could keep it off the ballot entirely.
The bill is nothing less than undisguised and mean-spirited retribution against voters for approving a 2018 initiative to expand Medicaid in Idaho.
For seven years prior, Republican lawmakers had refused to accept federal funding for Medicaid expansion under Obamacare that would have provided health care for Idaho’s estimated 62,000 uninsured residents. It was partisan pique at its worst and most harmful.
Voters should tell the governor that he has their unequivocal support for halting the Legislature’s retributive rage. They should urge him to hit the stop button on the legislative shredder before their constitutional right to government “of the people, by the people and for the people” is mutilated.
Idaho doesn’t need a king, even a king by committee.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Welcome to the Fascist State of Idaho
"The bill is nothing less than undisguised and mean-spirited retribution against voters for approving a 2018 initiative to expand Medicaid in Idaho". It's that, but it's also the Republican way to destroy democracy. Their gaming the democratic ways of America, a Trumpian way for the minority to control the majority. This is the only way Republicans have, if you can't win by the quality of your ideas, then rig the process.
