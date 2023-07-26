The Florida Department of Education not only insulted Black Americans but tried to rewrite history last week when it directed that classroom instruction include “how slaves developed skills, which in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” It also tried to excuse that history.
It was a new Ifs-Ands-or-Buts twist in growing attacks on education that seek to whitewash painful parts of history because they force Americans to face uncomfortable and unconscionable facts about the settlement and development of North America.
The offending statement elicited opposition that included Vice President Kamala Harris who quickly added a stop in Florida to denounce what the state’s newly revised social studies standards refer to as “Benchmark Clarifications.”
The state’s now official standards for its “African American History Strand” should be read in the light of the claim that skills learned by slaves benefitted them. A better title for the social-studies standards would be, “The Ifs, Ands or Buts of Black History in America.”
Translated from the government and academic gobbledygook in which it’s written into plain English, the standards would read as follows:
If slavery was so bad, why was everyone else doing it, too? Even English settlers in the northern colonies kept slaves and indentured servants. And, indentured servants were largely white.
Why should the South bear responsibility? Asia, Europe and Africa also kept slaves, serfs or indentured servants. And, what’s in a name? Serfs, indentured servants, slaves—distinctions without major differences.
If Eli Whitney’s cotton gin hadn’t come along, slavery might not have been widespread because planters wouldn’t have needed so many slaves to pick cotton and feed that beastly machine. And, it had nothing to do with the desire of plantation owners to increase their power and wealth.
Slaves may have been treated poorly in the Southern states, but students should look at the truly deadly and inhuman conditions they experienced in the Caribbean, Central America and South America that were worse.
Kidnapping, enslavement, being bought and sold as property, being forced into hard labor, suffering brutal punishments and murder were awful. But slaves had the opportunity to learn new skills like blacksmithing, painting, carpentry, tailoring, domestic service and handling horses and wagons that could be used for their personal benefit—if they lived through it and managed to flee on the Underground Railroad.
In more than 200 years as a nation, the Civil War was the bloodiest America has ever fought. The consequences of slavery still linger. Racist attitudes and practices persist in our culture.
The Florida Department of Education immediately should have recognized many of its new social-studies standards as mistakes. It should have disavowed and removed them. The most embarrassing excuses that the document called “clarifications” should have been dropped.
They weren’t. Instead, members of the commission that drafted the new standards defended them as “factual and well-documented.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brushed off criticism.
The Ifs, Ands or Buts woven into the standards shouldn’t have been a surprise coming from a Southern state in which it is still not uncommon to hear that the Civil War was not about slavery but instead was about an industrial North that coveted the South’s agricultural economy.
No American state should try to absolve itself of responsibility for a horrendous chapter in the nation’s history by creating an imaginary sliding scale of pain and degradation and a list of excuses that would allow anyone to conclude that slavery wasn’t all bad and that no one did anything wrong.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In