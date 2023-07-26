The Florida Department of Education not only insulted Black Americans but tried to rewrite history last week when it directed that classroom instruction include “how slaves developed skills, which in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” It also tried to excuse that history.

It was a new Ifs-Ands-or-Buts twist in growing attacks on education that seek to whitewash painful parts of history because they force Americans to face uncomfortable and unconscionable facts about the settlement and development of North America.

The offending statement elicited opposition that included Vice President Kamala Harris who quickly added a stop in Florida to denounce what the state’s newly revised social studies standards refer to as “Benchmark Clarifications.”

