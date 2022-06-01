The primary election in Idaho should have proved to voters that they can drop any fears or paranoia about stolen or rigged elections and hordes of demon Democrats crossing over to infiltrate the Republican party.
The lie that the 2020 presidential election mysteriously was stolen from President Donald Trump and awarded to usurper President Joe Biden is a noxious weed in the nation’s political landscape.
It is so invasive that it has tainted the view of elections in nearly every conservative-leaning state, including Idaho. The fiction, fed by fears about computer technology and shadowy “others” who may not wish the nation well, has been stubbornly resistant to facts.
Nonetheless, more facts are piling up.
Idaho now conducts audits of ballots in randomly selected counties following primary and general elections. Last winter, the Legislature overwhelmingly approved a law that requires the audits that are managed by the Secretary of State.
One of the first preliminary audits in Ada County showed a 0% margin of error between randomly selected hand-counted ballots and the election results. If there was any election funny business, the state’s largest county with the largest concentration of voters would be the most likely place to find it.
The zero-funny-business result wasn’t surprising in a state whose election officials have always taken their responsibility to ensure fair elections very, very seriously.
One losing candidate for governor alleged that “tens of thousands” of shifty Democrat and Unaffiliated voters had registered as Republicans and swayed the closed primary.
Any Republicans losing sleep over that theory can now quit counting sheep. The Secretary of State’s office has reported that just 1% of Idaho’s registered voters switched affiliation. This included 10,000 voters statewide, not enough to swing any election.
Idaho voters can rest easy and be confident that the state’s elections are funny-business free.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
It is a media LIE that our voting systems are safe. The proof of this corruption will continue to build until FINALLY, honest dems and republicans can do something about it. Once again, the Soros/Gates funded IME is part of the cover-up. The tide is turning and the TRUTH will OUT.
Is the IME against people switching party affiliations for primary elections? Why? This is just one more IME editorial with little logic behind it. If IME wanted to take a position on elections they should come out for open primaries and ranked choice voting. Both those methodologies push candidates away from extremes and toward the center.
