Idaho has a distinctive shape with its panhandle in the north attached to its axe-head in the south. The idea of bringing seven Oregon counties into its boundaries should be rejected on artistic grounds alone.
Voters in five Oregon counties last month approved a nonbinding measure to leave the state and join Idaho. Two more Oregon counties had voted earlier to do that as well.
Organizers of the “Greater Idaho” movement aim to bring 18 counties this way, including some in northern California. They want out of places where Democrats dominate and hold most state offices.
They can’t relate to a state whose biggest city, Portland, was the scene of violent protests last summer in the wake of the murder of African American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minnesota.
They say that as mostly rural agricultural counties they would be more comfortable in Idaho.
Some hard-right elected officials in Idaho think it’s a fine idea. Of course, there would be little matters to work out like weed being legal in Oregon and not in Idaho. Then there’s Idaho’s 6% sales tax, which might choke residents of the Beaver State, who pay zero.
The shape of Greater Idaho would be all wrong. It would look like a handle stuck into a bulbous spreading fungus. Or a tree covered with misshapen growths.
It could become the largest state in the lower 48 behind Texas, but its shape would have others suggesting that it needs liposuction.
For aesthetic reasons—as well as substantive ones—Idaho should stick to its borders. Leave politics out of it.
Tell them they have to get vaccinated first, that’ll put an end to it.
